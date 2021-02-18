Harold & Isabel

It’s always interesting how story ideas come to me. Sometimes I wrack my brain trying to think of something to write about, but then others just drop into my lap. This is one of them.
Over 30 years ago, when I first started working at The Keene Sentinel, I sat right at the front advertising counter, taking classified auto, yard sale and real estate ads. One of my very first regular customers was Ruth Blais Thompson. Her family owned Blais Real Estate and she’d bring in photos of houses for sale as well as accompanying typewritten copy. Yes, physical photos! While we weren’t still pouring hot lead to create the daily newspaper, it seems pretty primitive compared to how each edition is prepared today.
Ruth was always warm and friendly, and you just knew she was a happy, thoughtful person. She and her brother, Fred, still run the family business today.
Flash forward to 2021… Ruth has immersed herself in many things she loves — horses, performing in a band, representing children as a CASA advocate and much more. She also got married along the way and recently, given the additional time we’ve all been granted in our homes, she and husband James started to do a little cleaning out. They happened upon an old family ledger that Jim had been given by his mother years before. It had been packed away; not forgotten but simply waiting for a time such as now to take a good look at it.
It spans from 1937 through the early-1960s and it makes for an interesting read. Virtually every cent Jim’s grandparents spent was recorded in these pages. Harold and Isabel Lewis were hardworking folks who didn’t have a lot, but what they did have was obviously valued and meticulously recorded. Ruth, along with fond memories from James’ aunt, Kim Lewis, of North Swanzey, gave me a snapshot of the lives attached to this ledger.
Harold Herman Lewis, the oldest of five children, was born on Dec. 31, 1910 in Swanzey, where he lived his entire life. Isabel Lillian Clark was born on May 30, 1914 in Alstead, the fourth-oldest of eight children. Harold and Isabel were married on Sept. 23, 1932 when she was just 18 and he 21. They had six children; Ruth’s husband’s mother was the oldest, followed by Sybil Ann (born Aug. 2, 1933), just shy of a year after their marriage. They started the ledger five years after they were married and near the birth of their third child, Harold Jr., in 1936.
Harold and Isabel rented a home on Hale Hill Road before building their own house on Richmond Road in Swanzey some years later. Harold first worked for Blake’s Farm in East Swanzey as a farmer and would bring home fresh milk every day. As a young man at Christmastime, he would take on extra work at Goodnow’s Department Store in Keene wrapping presents. He was so good he was like a professional gift wrapper! He was also a long-time employee of Keats in Keene, from where he retired.
Harold was very mechanically inclined and always had tractors he would tinker with. Isabel took care of their six children: Sybil, Merylin, Harold Jr., Donald, Pearl and Gail. When the youngest, Gail, was about 12 years old, she was sent to work at Lane’s Bucket Mill in East Swanzey. They always had a big garden that all of them worked in. James’ mother, Sybil, would often talk about working in that garden as a child and all of the good food they ate from it.
The Lewis family was hardworking, so it made sense that they kept track of every penny they spent. Ruth and Aunt Kim could even figure out items that were purchased specifically for young Sybil — socks, 15 cents; ribbon, 10 cents; dress, 44 cents; etc. While I was looking through a few of the pages Ruth sent, I noticed a similarity to today’s household shopping… lots and lots of food. Of course, the prices were much different then. From 1938: “1 lb. butter, 30c; 6 loaves bread, $2.10; dozen eggs, 33c; quart of molasses, 25c; 2 lbs. hamburger, 28c.” And, interestingly, two gallons of kerosene for 28 cents! I wonder if that was for heating in a kerosene stove or lighting a lamp?
Harold also kept a pocket ledger titled, “Account of the Wood Sawing Machine.” It spans 1930 to 1935 and documents each expense for the machine (5 gallons of gas for $1, spark plug, .50¢, Help $2.50) and also documents everyone who bought the sawed wood from him, by name and how much they were charged… “1932 – Walter Day 8.00, R. Blake $1.50, E. Hale $3.00, H. Goodell $4.00, A. Thompson $6.25.”
He must have been a very busy man with his pen, and so many other things, because Ruth found yet another small bound diary that once had a lock, now broken. Harold tracked the weather each day and compared it year over year to the day. He also logged what he did that day and who he saw.
There are many mentions of tractors in this diary beginning in 1962 through 1964. His first entry is Jan. 2, 1960: “Clear & cold, filled wagon loader. Started on 1811 Diesel, Mary & Junior down for supper. I put wood in cellar.” And his last entry on Dec. 31, 1964: “Clear, windy & cold. Finished Whitney used Tractor. Went Donnies & Kim evening for little party.” It was his birthday; he was 54 years old.
Harold died on July 16, 1981, and Isabel passed on Oct. 20, 1988. These ledgers were given to Ruth’s husband when his mom was cleaning out her home. As Ruth shared, “We had tucked them away not really paying much attention until now, when life slowed down, and we had time to really look at them. Now we can really appreciate its true value in a time when life seems a bit slower now, just as it was back then.” Ruth and James are donating the ledger to the Historical Society of Cheshire County. What a fascinating glimpse at everyday life in the Monadnock region back in the day!