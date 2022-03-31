Happy As a Clam

Nobody knows clams like New Englanders know clams. Our clam chowder is matched by no other. But exactly when, why, and how did drinking clam juice become popular?
Prepared from the liquid obtained through the steaming of clams, clam juice can be fresh or purchased in bottles. Today, Bar Harbor Foods of Maine is a popular retailer of clam juice, which mass-produces the liquid by steaming fresh clams in salted water and then bottling the extracted clam liquor following a filtering process.
But back in 1937, it was inventor William G. Frazier who first devised a clam opener that could open clams while still retaining the juice of the clams. While today clam juice is a common ingredient used to add briny flavor to dishes such as chowder, seafood sauces, risotto, and soup bases, back in the early 1900s, restaurants and bars in the United States would serve up shots of pure clam juice to customers.
The Old Clam House in San Francisco is known to have served a shot of hot clam juice to start every meal and drinking clam juice was also believed to be an effective hangover remedy, often accompanied by an aspirin.
Around those same years, the juice of clams was a common ingredient for drinks one could purchase at soda fountains. The range of beverage options available at your local soda shop could include hot clam juice, hot clam soda, hot ginger clam broth, hot celery punch, hot clam cream, clam night cap, and tomato clam broth.
A glass of hot clam juice wasn’t just straight clam; the recipe was only a half-ounce to one ounce of clam juice in an eight-ounce glass of hot water, served with soda crackers and garnished with salt, celery salt, and pepper. Not unlike chowder, it could also be prepared with hot milk and a bit of butter to enhance the clam flavor.
And then along came clam juice’s devilish twin: Clamato. The Clamato Corporation of New York began producing its clam and tomato juice combination beverage in 1935 and it was used primarily as a mixer for alcohol, as it still is today.
Clamato is more popular in both Canada and Mexico than it is in the United States, but “Lobster King” Harry Hackney sold Clamato in cans at Hackney’s, his Atlantic City restaurant, as early as 1940.
Later, in 1966, Clamato began production of the recipe it still is today. It was created by a chemist named Francis Luskey and a co-worker who were seeking to produce a cocktail that combined tomato juice, clam broth, and spices in the style of a Manhattan clam chowder.
A highly popular Canadian cocktail using Clamato is the Caesar, also known as the Bloody Caesar. It was reportedly created by a bartender named Walter Chell in 1969 when he was asked by the owners of the Calgary Inn in Calgary, Alberta, to create a recipe for a contest.
Today, the Bloody Caesar, a combo of vodka, clam juice, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco sauce is considered the national cocktail of Canada.
Chell’s winning recipe aside, other similar cocktails go as far back as 1953, such as Walter Winchell’s Smirnoff Smiler of vodka, clam juice, tomato juice and Worcestershire sauce. And as early as 1968 the Clamato company itself was promoting a cocktail called the Clam Digger, a similar drink without the spices. Neither seem to have endured as well as the Bloody Caesar.
The michelada is another popular use for Clamato that combines it with beer to make a beer cocktail. Clamato is added to pale lagers in Western Canada to make what’s known as the Clam Eye or Red Eye. Jumping on the Clamato-beer train, Anheuser-Busch and Cadbury-Schweppes began producing a premixed can of beer and Clamato in 2001 in the United States called the Budweiser and Clamato Chelada. Today there is also a Bud Light version.
So, spice up your next brunch by replacing the typical Bloody Mary cocktail with a lively Bloody Caesar. To be the national cocktail of a country of 38 million people, it must be doing something right.