This Halloween, there are more than enough thrills and chills to keep you on the edge of your seat in the Monadnock Region, so have fun and get your spooky on!
There are enough Halloween costume parties and contests happening this weekend to scare the pants off you. Dress up and win prizes at American Legion Post #11 at 20 Webster Street in Jaffrey this Friday, October 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. CJ the DJ will be spinning tunes, and the theme of the evening is The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.
West LA Brewery at 647 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey celebrates its second anniversary this Saturday, October 30, with a Halloween costume party from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring the Ben Yelle Band and food by Rescue Dawgs. Come and listen to some roots music with a twist—originals and covers from gypsy jazz, bluegrass, classic rock and more.
Also, this Saturday, the 30th, The Stone Church at 210 Main Street in Brattleboro will host Night of the Bearly Dead from 8 to 11:30 p.m., a night to “exorcise your spirits” with a Grateful Dead tribute band, and if you come in costume, you’ll have a chance to win prizes while you “jam until the witching hour.”
Get your spooky costume on and learn about becoming an Arts Ambassador this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at a party hosted by the Production House at 100 Emerald Street, Suite E in Keene. The best costume wins a prize (a door prize will also be awarded), and there will be a photo booth and Halloween craft.
Halloween dress-up fun for the whole family happens at two locations this Saturday, October 30, in Fitzwilliam: the first, at noon at Magzalea Farm and Sanctuary at 162 West Lake Road, is a kids’ Halloween costumed scavenger hunt in the hidden field. Costumes are not suggested—they are required for this event and a trophy will be awarded to the wearer of the spookiest one.
From 2 to 4 p.m. that day at the Fitzwilliam Library is Spooky Saturday, an afternoon of Halloween dress-up including candy bags and full-sized candy bars for those who wear a costume. There will be crafts including trick-or-treat bags to take home, and staff will be on the common with supplies to place ghosts around the fountain as well as Halloween-themed games.
Also Saturday, the 30th from 2 to 4 p.m., bring your spooky pooch to the Frogg Dogs Costume Contest at Frogg Brewing at 108 Main Street in Marlborough. Prizes will be awarded for Best Frogg Costume, Scariest, Cutest and Most Creative.
The kiddos can also dress up Saturday, the 30th for Trick or Treat in Downtown Keene from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Stop into downtown businesses for some treats (and some tricks). Among those offering that day include Keene International Market, giving out German milk chocolates; and Soul and Shadow Emporium at 35 and 43 Main Street, which will be giving out candy to children in costume, free crystals for adults and doggie biscuits to furry friends in costume.
Halloween is the season of scary movies, and one of the scariest—and most classic—is the 1925 original “Phantom of the Opera” starring Lon Cheney in an iconic performance of the deformed phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he loves a star. Two spooky venues in the region will be showing the film this weekend.
A free screening of a shortened version of the film (under an hour) featuring live pipe organ accompaniment by Mark Polifrone happens this evening at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Keene at 105 Maple Avenue.
This Friday, October 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street in Brattleboro, a screening of the film will also feature a live soundtrack performed on a 1916 Estey pipe organ by Dennis James, one of the country’s leading silent film accompanists. Dedicated to furthering interest in pipe organs and the continuation of theatrical traditions of organ performance, James tours worldwide presenting silent film screenings with piano, theatre oran, chamber ensemble and full symphony orchestra accompaniments. Treats will be provided.
The Wilton Town Hall Theatre will host a Lon Cheney film festival this Halloween weekend. Cheney, known as The Man of a Thousand Faces, starred in dozens of other thrillers at the peak of the silent film era in the 1920s.
Four of these rarely screened pictures will be shown with live music during the three-day Lon Chaney mini-marathon at the theater, at 40 Main Street. The screenings are free and open to the public; a donation of $10 per person is suggested to support the Town Hall Theatre’s silent film programming. All screenings will feature live music by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
The mini-marathon opens Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. with “The Blackbird” (1926); followed on Saturday, October 30 at 2 p.m. with “Outside the Law” (1920) and “The Unholy Three” (1925); and concludes Sunday, October 31 at 2 p.m. with “Where East is East” (1929).
All four films were directed by Tod Browning, a frequent Cheney collaborator best known for helming the original “Dracula” starring Bela Lugosi and the early cult classic, “Freaks,” a horror film featuring handicapped circus performers. Admission is free to all screenings, with a suggested donation of $10.