Early evenings of darkness usher in Halloween weekend, but this is not an indication to stay at home. Throw off the covers, dampen down the stove and gather round the flame of community: costume up, dance, make, and eat.

The last weekend in October is an opportunity to embrace this dramatic seasonal harbinger of change and even an opportunity to play with the darker side of things, our fears and our mortality. Skeletons and cobwebs dot dying lawns for our consideration. If you listen closely, those skeletons have a message for you. “Live it up,” they are saying.

