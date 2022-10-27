Early evenings of darkness usher in Halloween weekend, but this is not an indication to stay at home. Throw off the covers, dampen down the stove and gather round the flame of community: costume up, dance, make, and eat.
The last weekend in October is an opportunity to embrace this dramatic seasonal harbinger of change and even an opportunity to play with the darker side of things, our fears and our mortality. Skeletons and cobwebs dot dying lawns for our consideration. If you listen closely, those skeletons have a message for you. “Live it up,” they are saying.
Our region offers a myriad of options for doing just that: dancing late into the night, feasting and celebrating among adults or with children. There are also opportunities for a more reflective, hand-made acknowledgement of the end of harvest and the coming of winter. Below is a small portion of the Halloween Happenings near you.
For Adults: Party with Community
Thunderhook Rocks at the Italian Club: Oct. 29, 7-11PM. The William Marconi Italian Club, 97 Woods Street, Keene. Thunderhook would like to remind everyone that talented musicians aren’t just found in cities. Come experience great local music, dancing and a costume contest.
Halloween Party and Spookey-Oke: Oct. 29, 7PM. Keene Elks Lodge 927, 81 Roxbury Street, Keene. Live music. Fun guaranteed. Costumes encouraged.
Drag me to Hell: Oct. 29, 7PM-Midnight: Cohen Room at the Keene Library, 60 Winter Street, Keene. Keene Pride hosts Halloween blowout: dancing, drag, music videos, food and drink. Winner of the costume contest will receive a large cash prize. $50 general admission, financial aid available. 21+
Eagles Club Halloween Party: Oct. 29, 7-10PM. Eagles Club 2445, 54 Chickering Drive, Brattleboro, VT. Classic Rock band Steel Rail sets the vibe for an evening of dancing and drinking. $7
Halloween Costume Party: Oct. 29, 8PM. American Legion Post #4, 797 Court Street, Keene. Support a good organization as they support you in letting loose this Halloween weekend. Friendly, welcoming people, cheap drinks and cash prizes for best costume.
Whiskey Johnson Halloween Party: Oct. 30, 8PM-Midnight. American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey, NH. The American Legion welcomes back Rock and Roll band, Whiskey Johnson playing hits from the ‘70s till today. Easy listening made all the easier by costumes and good drinks. No cover. 21+
Arts and Crafts
Corn Husk Doll Construction: Oct. 29, 10AM-1PM. Mill Hollow Works, 149 Hurricane Rd., Keene. Corn Husk Dolls are an ancient craft found in many traditional agricultural cultures. The dolls provide a home for the “harvest spirit” during the winter months. Learn two different construction methods, one from early European settlers and the other specific to the Ukwakhwa people. Class is geared towards older students. $45.
Halloween Mask Making Party at Mill Hollow Works: Oct. 30, 10AM-Noon, or 2-4PM. 149 Hurricane Rd., Keene. The Craft School is sponsoring some creative fun this Sunday for school age children and their school-age-at-heart caretakers. Play with identity and transform paper masks with paint, markers and glue. Dress your best to participate in the costume contest. To participate in mask making, registration is recommended.
Culinary Adventures
Cupcake Decorating with Kupcakes & Kindness: Oct. 27, 6PM. Frogg Brewing, 108 Main Street, Marlborough, NH. Relax into your creativity while sipping on a Frogg Brewing pint of your choice. The class includes hands-on instruction in Halloween themed cupcake designs, 6 cupcakes, frosting, piping bags and decorations. All ages welcome. $52 a person. Text Stephanie at 508-735-0798 to register.
Free all natural Candy Making Class: Oct. 29, 3-4PM. Brattleboro Food Co-op Cooking Classroom, 2 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT. Trick-or-treat, but not too sweet! Sample and learn to make delicious homemade Halloween candy at home that doesn’t require the use of sweeteners. Sample and learn to make almond butter cups, freeze-dried raspberry filled candy and black-and-white minty treats. Registration is required.
Layerz: Croissant Making Class: Oct. 30, 1-5PM. Fire Dog Breads, 79 Emerald Street, Keene. While this may seem out of place in a Halloween round-up, bakers know lamination is the scariest thing around. Tame your fear and face the fire of the oven. $75. Register at firedogbreads.com
Family Outings
Halloween Haunted Walk at Hinsdale High School: Oct. 28, 6:30-8:30PM. High School Gym, 49 School Street, Hinsdale. Support the HHS Class of 2023 by taking a frightful stroll around the Hinsdale gym. Bring your little ones to the first half for a gentle haunt or stay for the second hour for all the tricks. 6:30-7:30PM for “Less Scary.” 7:30-8:30PM for “Scary.” $5 per person.
MC2 Haunted House: Oct. 28, 6:30-9PM, 310 Marlboro St., Keene. Take a guided tour through the family-friendly curated haunted house at the public charter school. A regular event at the school, they have honed their Halloween hospitality. General admission is $5, kids under 12, $3.
Swanzey Recreation Department’s Annual Block Party: Oct. 29, 3:00-5:00PM. Whitcomb Hall and Main Street in West Swanzey. Swanzey is honing its Halloween party, now in its fourth year. Come socialize and celebrate at this one-stop location that includes something for the whole family including pumpkin bowling, pumpkin carving and trunk-or-treat. Event is free, pre-register to park for trunk-or-treat.
Classic Car Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 29, 3-6PM. 1757 Route 9, Spofford, NH. If you feel like regular trunk-or-treat events are a little too short on the trunk portion, get your classic car fix at this first annual Halloween exhibition. Likely the last good weather before these old girls get put away for winter. Costumes are encouraged for all. The event will also include refreshments and games. Pre-register with Michelle at performancemotorsofkeene@gmail.com, but DRIVE-INs are welcome also.
Kids Haunted Halloween Party: Oct. 29, 5-7PM. West Townshend Country Store,
6573 VT Rt. 30, West Townshend, VT. Hosted by the West River Community Project, free whole-family fun a short drive from Brattleboro. Go head-to-head with your daughter in a ghostly sack race, or cheer on your husband in a donut eating contest. Post competition, relax and enjoy face painting and the parade of ghoulish costumes.
Winchester’s ELMM Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31, 5PM, 21 Durkee Street. Not just a parking lot, Winchester does it up right on the actual day, on site, at the historic community center.
CLF Harvest Carnival: Oct.31, 5:30-8:30PM. Christian Life Fellowship, 211 Whitcomb Rd., Swanzey, NH. Free non-scary fun for everyone featuring Candy, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, French Fries, Midway Games, Bounce House, Hayrides, and Petting Zoo.
For town specific trick-or-treating hours or trunk-or-treating events, check with your local recreation department.
Music and Movement
Next Stage Arts Project Monster Bash Costume Party: Oct. 28, 7-11PM. 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT. Join the Next Stage community for a Halloween dance party, costume contest, and fundraiser! Bring your dancing shoes and your best costume action. Full cash bar. $25 single tickets/ $40 couples. nextstagearts.org
Nights in the Corn: Oct. 28 and 29, 6:30-9PM. Washburn’s Windy Hill Orchard, 66 Mason Rd., Greenville, NH. Ready to give yourself a scare? As darkness descends, come get lost in the corn maze. Bolster your confidence with the glow-in-the-dark novelties for sale or pack in a final meal of apple cider donuts and warm apple crisp to keep you going in the rain or shine. Tickets must purchased online in advance at eventbrite.com, $8.
Mind Left Body Halloween Show: Oct. 29, 7:30-9:30PM. River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT. Colorful costuming was always part of the scene at the Filmore and the Avalon where the Dead played in the mid-1960s, but they also played 13 shows on Halloween. Come experience the heartfelt recreation of this expansive canon. Mind Left Body’s attention to the details of the live experience are not to be missed. No Cover.
The Evocatives at Modestman Brewing: Oct. 29, 7PM, 100 Main Street, Keene. Free show and Halloween Party. Come experience the lyrical and local. The Evocatives are an indie rock group from Southwest NH, pursuing an original sound that is influenced by world music, classic rock and alternative sensibilities. A perfect accompaniment to the craftsmanship of Modestman brewing. Both highly digestible.
Listening
Spooky Stories in the Phoenix Mill House: Oct. 28, 7-8:30PM. The Monadnock Center for History & Culture, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough, NH. An adult evening of spooky stories about real events in the Monadnock region. Eerie events pulled from local history and lore: tales of ghosts, murder, and the unsolved and unexplainable. There will be an opportunity to share your own ghost story. Seating limited, register at evenbrite.com
Odds Bodkins performs the Lore of Horror: Oct. 29, 8PM. Brewbaker’s Cafe, 48 Emerald Street, Keene. Playing multiple instruments, Odds Bodkin performs an evening of his best international terror tales including Storm Breeder, The Panther Boys and the Demon Heads. Replete with movie music on 12-string guitars, character voices and beatbox effects. Doors open at 7PM, with the talented Brewbaker kitchen crew serving dinner until the performance starts. All ages. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at https://www.novaarts.org/events.
Theater production of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Oct. 28 and 29, 7:30-9PM. Hooker Dunham Theater and Gallery, 139 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT. Shoot the Moon Theater company returns for its first in-person production since 2020. Artistic Director Joshua Moyse says this adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson story combines “camp, comedy, and horror into an antic and nightmarish retelling that focuses on the theme of friendship.” General Admission is $13.00. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for audience members. shootthemoontheater.com
For Keene State Students
Halloweekend: Oct. 28-31, 12-9PM. Student center. Paranormal Investigation of Keene State College with Ghost hunter Chris Fleming on a walk-through campus to search for spirits. Spookfest, sponsored by WKNH with live music and a costume contest. Also includes costume bingo, paint night, and physic and tarot card readings.
