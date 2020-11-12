"If people actually really knew how daily life is here, we’d have a line out the door,” said Kimberly Dorn, director and community member at Plowshare Farm in Greenfield, N.H. At this extraordinary biodynamic farm, there are more than just greenhouses and garden beds.
At Plowshare, there are five houses where 45 community members live in what they call life-sharing homes. According to Dorn, in her home, “the only home I have,” there are 13 people who live there, six of whom have special needs. Plowshare is “a community where people with a wide range of abilities and capabilities live and work together to create a genuinely inclusive neighborhood.
Based on the teachings of Dr. Karl Koenig, founder of the Camphill movement for social renewal, and Dr. Rudolf Steiner, the humanitarian and social scientist who founded the Waldorf School movement and developed Anthroposophy, the focus at Plowshare is on fostering each individual’s unique gifts so they can reach their full potential.
Through living and working together, sharing meals, telling stories, playing games and learning from each other, the people at Plowshare sprout a strong sense of belonging. Like Dorn, most find their way there by word of mouth.
“I was a Waldorf School teacher and actually the bakery here at Plowshare was making the pizza that my class was selling to go on a trip,” she said. At that point, the organization was quite small; when she joined in 2002, it was “with the goal of helping build it into a community.”
Though the farm has grown substantially, it’s a methodical process. Plowshare receives several calls from curious folks each week, but it’s typical for only one person to join the community every few years.
“We’re very slow because it’s a long, long relationship that we’re making,” Dorn said.
There’s little turnover, but she notes that if someone decides it’s not for them, they usually leave within the first year or two “or they find home as well.” Within the community, every person plays multiple roles: friend, farmer, maker, baker. Together, they grow quite a bit of produce, which in turn is used to feed the 45 people living there.
“We just put up a new greenhouse, our third,” Dorn said. “Last winter, we had beautiful greens all through the winter to supplement our root crops.” She added that they also produce their own meat, milk, yogurt and cheese. Plowshare Farm goodies, such as granola and cookies, are available at the Wilton Community Farm, as well as Plowshare’s café and store — Local Share — at 43 Main St. in Wilton. The shop showcases many of the handmade items created by the farm’s community members, including felted crafts made with wool from their sheep.
Recently, they’ve had a clear bestseller, made from leftover grocery bags. “We weave them into these lined bags that are quite sturdy and waterproof,” Dorn said. A fun development is that items such as the upcycled bags are now available via Etsy at LocalShare.
While an Etsy shop has been long-requested, the person who runs the physical store simply hasn’t had time to create one… until COVID-19. “You have to look for the silver linings,” Dorn said, noting that now the store’s online presence is up and running. “I hope we can get enough interest to replace our Christmas season.”
The pandemic has had other impacts on the farm’s rhythms as well, though Dorn considers the community lucky. She describes how back in May, they made the difficult decision to “draw up the drawbridge around Plowshare Farm” for the safety of everyone. “Nobody came for three whole months,” she said, “nobody left for three whole months.”
Everyone deeply felt the absence of administrative staff, volunteers, visitors and day-program participants, but the experience was also affirming in a way.
“What we learned is how our strength really is in the life-sharing,” Dorn said. “The resilience is in that.”
Plowshare planned more self-entertainment activities, got creative about hosting annual celebrations, and even created a new “co-worker” role to add extra support within the community.
While those who come to Plowshare typically pursue a four-year program to become a certified social therapist, the co-worker role is for those who aren’t necessarily on that track but may grow into the profession. Dorn said she’s keeping an eye on this newly developed position as one that may have powerful lasting impacts for all who live there.
To learn more about land stewardship, life-sharing and inclusive living, visit plowsharefarm.org.