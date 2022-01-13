Great American Board Games

As a kid growing up in a small town, there wasn't a lot to do on those long and cold snowy winter weekend nights. That's when the Monopoly board game would come out of the closet and everyone would gather around the table and argue over who got which game piece; the boot, wheel barrel, Scottie dog, race car, thimble, iron, battleship, artillery and my favorite the Top Hat. A bowl of popcorn, a bottle of soda and 4 hours later we'd still be at it. Another roll of the dice would give the next opportunity for strategy, luck and the thrill of sending your brother or sister to the poorhouse while you raked in the dough! It was like the kids version of playing poker! I can remember sometimes leaving the game in play and going to bed and getting up and re-starting where we left off. What we didn't know then, but I think our parents did, was that playing games and having fun together bonds you as a family. Not to mention it was cheap entertainment for a bunch of rambunctious kids!
The game of Monopoly, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, N.J., was invented by Elizabeth Magie more than 85 years ago and was originally marketed by Parker Brothers. It is said to be one of the world's most popular board games of all time. The Game of LIFE is another classic board game that came out in the early 1960's via The Milton Bradley Company. That's when everyone dressed like the Brady Bunch, were really happy to eat frozen TV dinners and play their 8-track tape players. The Game of LIFE, like Monopoly, can still be found in many homes today. I remember playing it in the early 1970's. What I didn't know then was I was learning the games core values of making important decisions and having fun with family and friends while doing it.
There have been so many great board games to entertain us throughout the years. It seems like they just don't make them like they use to... I was at a yard sale a few years ago and saw an old box of RACK O. I just had to get it as it was dated the same year I was born and I hadn't played it in years. This game was created by Frank Whitehead who began inventing games in 1937 and RACK O was his first commercial success and marketed by The Milton Bradley Company from Springfield, Massachusetts. I'm sure many families have enjoyed this 'Rack'Em & Score'Em' game. My sister Christine recently told me she went on a search and found two vintage RACK O games and gave one to her daughter this past Christmas and kept one for herself!
Milton Bradley was actually a real person. He lived from 1836 to 1911 and was an American business tycoon and game pioneer who is credited with launching the game board frenzy. Milton Bradley and Parker Brothers, both Massachusetts based companies, were eventually both bought out by Hasbro. The Hassenfeld Brothers were three Polish-Jewish brothers who in 1923 founded Hassenfeld Brothers in Providence, RI, a company that sold textile remnants. They went on to produce and market pencil cases and school supplies. At some point along the way they got into the toy and game board craze and changed their name to Hasbro.
Monopoly, LIFE and RACK O were always in our home but I can also remember playing … Sorry!, Risk, Clue, Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, Trouble, Mouse Trap, Battleship, Hands Down, Stay Alive, Parcheesi and not to forget Yahtzee, Cribbage, Backgammon, Checkers, Chess, and Chinese Checkers. There are so many great classic board games that I'm sure I've forgotten to mention some.
The day I was finishing up this article, I mentioned to my 20-year-old niece, Grace, that I was writing an article about old game boards and she said “oh, I have one!” I said “no, I mean vintage game boards”. Grace said “yes I know, I'll go get mine”. She came back in a flash with a late 1950's board game of “Go To The Head Of The Class”. I had never heard of this game before, and this is what Grace told me...
“I got it when I was about six or seven years old from my dad's great aunt in upstate New York. Every time we would go to visit I would play it so she gave it to me. Then we would play it all the time at home and I liked it better because Trivial Pursuit at the time had trivia question that were from the '90's and I was a kid growing up in the 2000's so I was like, I have no idea who these people are or what you guys are talking about? But, Go To The Head of the Class asked you questions that I was learning in school so I'd get so excited cuz I could actually beat my parents! I'm glad that I still have it.”
I think family game night was an important part of childhood. It helped develop social skills, following rules, taking turns and learning to be a good loser and a celebrated winner! It also, just as importantly, was the time for parents, children and friends to bond. I must say I've never gotten into the newly invented board games, but I still love the old ones. Vintage board games have become collector items and can be difficult to find. There's a great website where you can search over 10,000 vintage board games listed by the year, they came onto the market at Don's Vintage Board Game Store www.donsgamecloset.com. If you're a game buff, I'm sure you'll enjoy scrolling through the years. I think it's time to come full circle, put away the electronic devices and let's bring back Family Game Night!
Ruth Blais Thompson is a realtor, a volunteer CASA Guardian ad litem and life-long Cheshire County resident. rblaisthompson@gmail.com