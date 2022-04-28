I’ll share a promise I’ve made myself this year regarding my gardens. It’s simple. And hopefully it will relieve just a stitch of angst when it comes to something that’s not supposed to be stressful at all. It’s just to let go a little. Everything doesn’t have to be perfect. My edging doesn’t have to have that precise v-shape all around each bed. A weed here or there… who cares? If a few weeds are not overpowering the plants and features that are important to me, let it go.
While I’m in the process of cleaning out all the beds and foundation plantings, I decided I don’t have to pick every stick and dried oak leaf up by hand. I’ll get my aluminum rake with adjustable tines and just rake all that stuff out while all the returning perennials are small enough the raking won’t damage their new growth. I usually do the very laborious clean-up on my hands and knees, carefully depositing the refuse into my rubber tub because of being afraid of dragging mulch out onto the lawn. Well, no more!
If you worry too much about perfection in the garden, and you don’t have the resources to make sure it can happen, then you’re taking away some of the joy for yourself. There’s lots of lovely gardens I’ve seen here in our region that are just gorgeous but not at all what one would call manicured. Raking out old mulch and debris is no cause for stress whatsoever.
Speaking of mulch and landscaping materials in general, did you hear that there’s a lot of shortages due to shipping and supply chain problems just like everything else? Apparently, pavers and other manufactured hardscaping material can be a little harder to find this year and probably more than a little higher priced. I’d recommend loading up with a few more square feet of the stuff if you find it. It would be frustrating if that terra cotta cobblestone patio had to have a chunk of grey mixed in due to the store being out of your color. Grab it while you can!
Loose materials shouldn’t be as hard to find. They’re typically US-sourced and travel to most yard and garden shops in tractor trailer loads. I’ve spoken several times about my love for pea stone gravel. It’s just so classic. I love the crunching sound underfoot. It, however, typically comes bagged so there is more likely to be shortages and higher prices on that. An alternative that I’ve been trying in my enclosed cutting and vegetable garden, though is hard pack. Sometimes called sure pack. Its primary use is for driveways instead of asphalt. It’s a mixture of crushed stone, sand and stone dust. After applied and tamped down, rainfall acts to compact it to an almost concrete-like hardness. Be warned, however, weeds will still grow in it. I can’t imagine how they get any nourishment in the stuff but it’s an ongoing problem I’ve been dealing with. Hopefully, this year my hard work will prevail.
I use a ton of bark mulch in my foundation beds and a couple other gardens. The nice thing about bark mulch is that it’s biodegradable and safe. At spring cleanup time, I give it a fluff and top it with another thin layer. It’s great for moisture retention since the bark itself tends to soak up some of the water which helps keep the soil moist.
I have a slate patio just off the family room. We have a huge covered back porch so unfortunately the patio acts mostly as a holding place for my bags of mulch, soil and gravel. I’ve been toying with an idea, though. If you’ve heard of Jeanne d’Arc Living magazine, that’s where I happened upon the idea of creating an orangery. A European term for a greenhouse of sorts built from reclaimed wood and old windows and doors, the photos they showed of various ones throughout the countryside were so cool. I’ve got my eyes peeled for long, narrow windows and glass doors. We’ll see. It’s just one of what I hope will be a serene and relaxing garden season.