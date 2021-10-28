On a mid-November day in 1824 the residents of the small town of Acworth, New Hampshire were appalled to learn that the body of a well-known and respected citizen of the town had been stolen from its grave in the town cemetery. Thirteen days earlier 43-year old Acworth tax collector Bezaleel Beckwith had passed away and was buried in the Acworth Cemetery. When it was discovered that his body had been dug up and removed from the grave the town appropriated $50 as a reward for the apprehension of the perpetrator.
Suspicion was immediately placed upon medical students from Dartmouth who had gained a reputation of robbing graves as a means of acquiring bodies for study in medical anatomy classes. Shortly thereafter, however, James Wilson, Jr. of Acworth was arrested at Castleton, Vermont and charged with stealing the body for the purpose of dissection. Wilson was returned to Acworth where he was held for trial. Bail was set at $700, but the case never went to trial and the bail was forfeited. Wilson’s arrest at Castleton seemed to indicate that Beckwith’s body might have been stolen for dissection at the Castleton Medical School.
Not only did poor Beckwith suffer the indignity of having his body stolen, but almost 30 years later his gravestone was destroyed as well. Beckwith’s friends erected a new stone over his grave with the following verse:
“This stone tells the death of Bezaleel Beckwith, Not where his body lies he died Oct. 31, 1824. AE. 43. The 13th night after, his body was stolen from the grave.
Now twice bereaved the mourner cries
My friend is dead, his body gone;
God’s act is just my heart replies,
Forgive, o God, what man has done.
Erected by the friends of the deceased in Acworth in place of one destroyed by some ruthless hand in Apr. 1853.”
Why were Beckwith’s body and many others like it removed from their final resting places? By the late 1700s the study of anatomy had begun to legitimize the medical profession. However, the growing number of medical students could not gain knowledge and experience in anatomy unless they had human bodies to study. Most colleges involved in medical training required that students have instruction in human dissection, but they did not provide or have ready access to bodies for that purpose. There was no legal provision to acquire cadavers at that time. Consequently, medical students and paid grave robbers, also known as body snatchers, began to visit cemeteries in the dark of night to secretly remove recently buried bodies from their graves for use as specimens for anatomical study.
In June of 1796 the NH General Assembly passed the first law in the state regarding grave robbing. It fixed penalties of a fine not to exceed $1000, imprisonment not to exceed one year, and public whipping not to exceed 39 lashes, any or all of these to be imposed at the discretion of the court. Despite such laws being passed, the detection of grave robbing was rare and the prosecution of grave robbers was even more infrequent.
Back in Acworth, Bezaleel Beckwith’s body was never recovered, but local legend relates that many years after his grave was defiled, a sack of human bones was found in the attic of the house that had been occupied by the town doctor in 1824. Further searching turned up a human skull in the cellar. Many local residents thought this suggested that the doctor had snatched the body for dissection.
As incidents of grave robbing increased during the 19th century, families of the recently deceased used three procedures to attempt to discourage body snatchers. The first was to place large logs and rocks in the graves to make disinterment much more difficult. The second was the use of secure vaults where coffins would be placed until the bodies were no longer useful as cadavers. The third method was known as guarding the grave. Friends and family members would sit at the graveyard all night for some time after the burial in an effort to detect any would-be body snatchers. There was one well-known example of guarding the grave in Cheshire County.
David Smith and his wife Lucy operated a tavern and blacksmith shop in Gilsum in the early 1800s. One day in March of 1825 David went to help a neighbor with a house raising bee. During the raising, a beam fell on David, killing him instantly. Because he died in sound health, it was feared that grave robbers would attempt to snatch his body for use at a medical school. Consequently, the family decided to place guards at David’s grave. The guards reported that several people approached the cemetery from different directions, but quickly drove away when they found someone there.
Watching the grave became so time-consuming that the body was disinterred and buried under the wood pile in the Smith family’s yard. The fears of grave robbing were apparently well founded. When David’s body was eventually returned to the cemetery, it was found that a log that had been placed in the grave had been moved. Despite all of these difficulties, David Smith of Gilsum remained in his final resting place following his return to the cemetery.
To discourage grave robbing and increase the number of cadavers for medical use, states eventually began to pass laws making bodies more readily available for medical dissection. It was hoped that these regulations would alleviate the need for the snatching and selling of bodies and would assure that graves would not be plundered. The number of medical schools and medical students continued to increase, however. The new laws did not result in sufficient cadavers for anatomy classrooms and the practice of grave robbing continued to increase through the mid-19th century.
While many members of the medical profession found grave robbing distasteful, most felt that they had no alternative for properly training the doctors of the next generation. One doctor argued that it was better to empty one grave than to send out new doctors inadequately trained in practical anatomy whose limitations might fill many graves with bodies sent there before their time. In conclusion, doctors of the 19th century believed that anatomical dissection of the dead was necessary to save the living, but they had no good method of obtaining cadavers until laws were enacted that made more bodies available to them.
By the early 1900s new laws allowed people to donate their own organs and bodies to medical science, and the use of improved chemicals and refrigeration meant that cadavers could be preserved longer. A combination of improved technology, changing attitudes toward medical training, and new anatomy laws finally ended the demand for bodies stolen from graves.
So grave robbing in the United States came to an end… or did it? Perhaps you should peek into your local cemetery late at night this Halloween season to be sure there are no body snatchers at work there.