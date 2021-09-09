Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs (GMYC) is back! GMYC is the performance-based choral music education program for young singers in our community. The choirs have been awarded with the 2019 Ewing Arts Award in Performance, and the 2018 James Grant Youth Achievement Award. GMYC is currently auditioning singers in grades 4 through 12 of any gender to sing during the Fall 2021 concert season. Rehearsals are every Monday afternoon in Peterborough, and Tuesday afternoon in Keene until Mid-November, when the choirs will perform two stand-alone Public Concerts.
GMYC does not discriminate, and GMYC provides a safe place for young singers to share the rewarding experience of making music together, learning singing and breathing techniques, musicianship, and fundamentals of concert performance. GMYC offers professional rehearsal and performance environments that foster musical expression, a deep appreciation of music, and meaningful, lifelong friendships.
Amanda wants you to know that “through music, you will always have a family. Music doesn’t care about your size, shape, or being at all, but focuses on art, love, and hard work. To sing and create music is an incredible and indescribable feeling.”
Julia says, “take control of your art. You are the only one who is truly responsible for your skill and knowledge of music, and no one can learn it for you. This has been really empowering to me as an artist and as a person.”
Ev reflects, “not only [have I] learned, but I have proved to myself that I am strong, I am capable, I can be self-sufficient, motivated, and resilient. I can do anything I put my mind to, and if I want to sing, then sure as heck I'm gonna sing!!!”