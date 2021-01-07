On the morning of New Year’s Day, I was reading The Sentinel and was sad to see an article by The Washington Post that actress Dawn Wells had died of complications from COVID-19. Forever known as Mary Ann on the silly yet beloved old television series from the 1960s, “Gilligan’s Island,” she was the sweet, smart farm girl castaway who was forever baking coconut cream pies. I can vividly remember sitting on the braided rug in the living room of my childhood home in Vermont, right in front of the TV, watching re-runs of it. Perhaps because it was the beginning of a new year that got me to thinking about the perennial concept of “the good old days” versus the present and future that we seem to constantly be heading pell-mell into.
Onward and upward, right? Yet, as humans, we seem to constantly yearn for the familiarity of what we now view as a simpler time. I think this sense is a huge part in the driving force of the perennial love for antiques and vintage things.
A year ago, at Christmas time, I received a wonderful gift on my wish list: a new tabletop radio. But not just any radio. No voice-controlled Alexa was going to run it. It wasn’t programmable with multiple digital pre-sets. It was a lovely analog model in a wooden case and a telescoping antenna. It is branded Sangean, if you’re curious. And, it actually has a knob you twirl to find the station you want to hear. Old radios are highly collectible but, like owning a vintage car, they take a heck of a lot of effort to keep operable (think frayed power cords, loose tubes and missing knobs.)
For me, this radio was replacing an old boom box combination radio and CD player that I’d had in my bathroom for years so I could still tune in to a radio station out of Boston: Kiss 108, specifically its morning show, “Matty in the Morning.” I had been tuning in to the show since I was in college in the 1980s and from Dublin, N.H., it can be a tricky task to hit the sweet spot on the dial to locate it. I’d found long ago that digital radio receivers with their exacting numbers don’t always translate to the best reception. Yet with an analog dial, I could fine tune just enough for the signal to be clear.
Now, downstairs in my house, post-morning shower, I usually listen to New Hampshire Public Radio, tuned in through a regular modern digital receiver that lives in the family room and delivers sound through multiple sets of speakers I’ve wired throughout the place. Don’t think there wasn’t some Yankee ingenuity and appreciation for old-time technology even there, though. Another favorite radio station, a progressive rock outfit out of Northampton, Mass., is also enough out of reach in Dublin that I had to revisit the 1970s again to bring it into my home.
At an old stereo shop in Swanzey — Interface — the very knowledgeable proprietor set me up with a good old-fashioned UHF antenna that I climbed up onto the roof of the house with and strapped to a chimney. This would have been the type that would be attached, via an old flat brown two-wire line that would then connect to a rotor device down in your living room, allowing you to turn it for reception.
Typically used for TVs before the onset of cable, I remember visiting my cousins in upstate Vermont and being fascinated by the huge dial on the rotor and how it would magically bring “The World of Disney” to us on a Sunday night.
This antenna only had one purpose for me, though, so no rotor was required after the initial install. It did take me several tries, up and down the ladder to rotate the antenna just right so I could tune in to the groovy station I love. Truth be told, this digital receiver is also Bluetooth capable so I can stream stored music from my phone through the system.
I still feel a little shaky about buying electronic files of music, however. How easily could I lose that intangible track of Snow Patrol’s “Chocolate” stored in my phone versus buying the compact disc or vinyl record I could really own forever? Similar to manually turning the old channel dial on the TV back in the 1970s versus the multiple remote controls for our current 70-inch, wall-mounted set that I always have to ask my partner for help with, the lightning-fast development of technology can leave one sometimes still appreciating simpler days.