With bright colors, delicious foods, and signs of good luck, the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival will arrive Tuesday, February 1 to brighten up the deep of winter. “People in Asia, not only China—in Vietnam and Korea—they all celebrate the same Lunar New Year together,” explained Cai Xi, co-founder of the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont in Brattleboro.
Each year, an estimated 1.5 billion people join in the festivities, which can last for up to 16 days, culminating in the iconic lantern festival. But what happens between? “There’s a day of cleaning, a day of cooking, a day of visiting relatives,” Xi described.
There are also specific days for making traditional foods, including sweet rice balls and the most popular, dumplings. On February 1 at 5:30 p.m., Xi, who is also the owner of Cai’s Dim Sum Catering in Brattleboro, will offer a virtual dumpling demo through the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
During the session, she will teach participants how to make homemade dumplings from scratch. The event is free, all are welcome, and more can be found at brattleboromuseum.org/calendar. Check out the link for a list of ingredients to prepare in your own kitchen. There will also be a recording available after the demonstration.
“Dumpling-making is a big thing,” Xi said. “That’s why we’re doing these on Zoom, to spread the joy and gather the family together, young and old making dumplings together.”
In addition to preparing delicious foods, there are other ways to embrace the Lunar New Year with the whole family. Decorating with red is a great place to begin. “The redness is happiness,” Xi said, noting that it’s also used for other celebrations in Asian cultures, including weddings.
During Lunar New Year, there is a tradition of family elders gifting younger family members red envelopes filled with money to inspire “good behavior for the whole year and for their prosperity,” Xi said. Following tradition, young family members first bow to the elders, wishing them long life. Then they are awarded the envelopes.
While the Lunar New Year is a time of calling in good fortune for all, it is an especially lucky time for those who match up with the particular Chinese zodiac sign for that year. Each one only comes around every 12 years. 2022 is the year of the tiger, the third zodiac in the cycle. A person’s sign is determined by the year in which they were born.
Those who fall under the sign of tiger are known to be courageous adventurers who put themselves out there with enthusiasm. Strong, confident, and ambitious, they bring amazing energy to the table. Though 2022 is a particularly special year for tiger signs, the Lunar New Year celebrates prosperity for all.
There are three ways the celebration helps to ensure the year ahead will be filled with good energy. One is the dragon dance. “The dragon in China is protecting humans. It’s not a bad beast,” Xi said. It’s considered a special animal that watches over the Earth. So, it’s only fitting that the dragon dance is performed each year to chase away evil spirits.
On the same note, firecrackers are used for their loud noise and lanterns for their bright light to ward off negative spirits and call in protection. Typically, these kinds of rituals are all part of a beautiful day-long festival hosted by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
However, due to the pandemic, in-person activities will not be taking place this year. Instead, Xi’s dumpling tutorial will offer a special way for families to take part.
The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC will also be offering a Virtual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 5 at 10 a.m. Offerings will include streamed dance, acrobatic, and yo-yo performances, as well as craft demonstrations, and more. On their site, families can find coloring pages, art-making ideas, and videos about Lunar New Year. Details at americanart.si.edu/events.
Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) will be celebrating online, as well, with an exclusive tour of Yin Yu Tang: a Chinese house at PEM, which inspired the children’s book, Piece by Piece by Susan Tan. This virtual session will include theater performances tied to the year of the tiger.
In Boston, Lunar New Year celebrations will be sprinkled all over with a Chinese New Year Flower Market on Washington Street lasting through January 31, a family-friendly day of celebration both in-person and virtual with the Pao Arts Center on Albany Street February 8 through 13, and of course, the city’s Chinese New Year Parade, which takes place on the 13th in Chinatown beginning at 10 a.m.
Whether you celebrate near or far, may this special time of year, which marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar, bring light and luck.