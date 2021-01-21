Not only do locals Judy Reed and Dick Cornelius cover their electricity usage at home with solar energy, they also charge their car with it.
“We’ve always been interested in alternative energy sources and been advocates of green energy,” Reed said, adding that several years ago, they purchased their first electric car, and the solar panels were next. Now, the panels create enough solar energy to power both their home and vehicle. “Our net electricity use from the grid is about zero.”
The combined environmental and monetary benefits have made going solar completely worthwhile for Reed and Cornelius. Though the project required an initial investment, it’s one they know they’ll see a return on.
“If you have the money to do this up front, you’re definitely going to get it back,” Reed said. She and Cornelius also used green energy incentives from the government to help finance the project, a strategy they recommend anyone considering solar look into.
Now, more than two years into their solar adventure, Reed said, “We’re happy we did it, and we’d do it again.”
But they did spend a fair amount of time researching and planning before making the commitment. The couple first reviewed previous electric bills to determine how much solar energy would be needed. Next, they contacted several local contractors for quotes. Initially, they were unable to move forward because of too many trees on their Keene property. But, Reed said, when one large one had to come down because it was at risk of falling, “that made all the difference.”
According to Pablo Fleischmann, owner of Green Energy Options on Roxbury Street in Keene, who handled their solar installation, “There are a few determining factors. For most situations, we look for a roof with good, unobstructed southern exposure.” When that’s not available, ground-mounted solar is a feasible alternative, as the cost has gone down in the past few years.
Typically, when a homeowner first contacts Green Energy Options, Fleischmann checks out the property online through something like Google Maps. This initial step is “to see if there is something obvious that might make their site not a good choice for solar,” he said.
If all looks good, he then asks for a copy of the homeowner’s electric bill and sets up an appointment to do a site evaluation and develop an appropriate quote.
“It seems that folks are seeing more and more of their neighbors installing solar, and I think that they are having the conversations that help them realize solar is a good investment,” Fleischmann said.
Over the last 10 years, reduced costs have made the idea of going solar much more accessible. And according to Fleischmann, it appears “the reality is sinking in that cost isn’t as big of a hurdle as it has been in the past.”
The way he views it, you’re going to be paying for electricity whether you have solar or not. However, it works to your advantage with solar installed.
“The power that’s generated by the panels just goes into the grid, and they credit you for it,” Cornelius said.
While here in New England, the panels may produce less power in the winter, they more than make up for it in the summer months. So, it evens out throughout the course of the year.
Cornelius and Reed are able to monitor their energy production via an online system.
“You can look at that and find out how much electricity have we made this year or today or this month,” Reed said. In their case, it’s pretty satisfying to see those numbers add up. Her advice to anyone considering solar: “Do it!”