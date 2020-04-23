With the transition to remote learning, families are spending a lot more time in front of screens, joining zoom meetings, participating in virtual story times and figuring out math together online. We can all feel exhausted after a few hours of lessons and work. One way of coping with this new way of life is for families to head outside.
It is becoming increasingly clear that outside time is even more critical for our mental and physical health during our current situation. Luckily, no matter where you are, nature is right outside your doorstep. It’s also visible from your window and perhaps inside your house (think ladybugs).
While we are lucky to live a short drive to many trails and nearby forests, here are some
activities you can do right around your home with your children:
Sit-Spots
A simple outdoor practice that not only provides the opportunity to observe nearby nature, but also allows the chance to slow down and relax is starting a sit-spot. Pick a spot in your backyard, front step, balcony or a nearby natural area to sit for 20 minutes every day. If 20 minutes is too long for your little ones, start slow.
Choose a spot that is easy to get to, so the practice takes hold. The longer your sit-spot lasts, the more likely you will encounter your animal neighbors. If you sit in the same spot every day, you may start noticing the subtle changes of the season. Try it at different times of day. Your sit-spot time is a great chance to use a nature journal to draw or write what you are noticing.
Color Search
Make your daily walks more exciting by adding a color hunt. How many colors can you find? You can try to search for a rainbow, or even pick some crayons out of a hat and try to find those colors in nature. How many different shades of green can you find? Or can you find something the color of your eyes, your hair or your jacket? What is the brightest color you can find? You can also try this inside each room of your house. This is a great way to test your observation skills.
ABC Walk
While on a walk or in your backyard, try to find something in nature that starts with each letter of the alphabet. You can even challenger yourself to do this in ABC order. You might have to get creative with some of your finds, but that will be half the fun!
Scouting Games
A good scout is quiet and stealthy. Practice your scouting skills by trying to sneak up on an animal. See how close you can get to a robin or squirrel. Sit by a bird feeder and see how close the chickadees come. Will a chickadee eat seed from your hand? If you have a dog or cat, you can even try to sneak up on your pet. Sitting and moving quietly takes practice, but these skills can greatly improve your chances of hearing and seeing wildlife. Try these things along with your child. They will think you are the coolest.
Rock Collection
Use an empty egg carton to create your own rock collection. Look carefully to find just the right rocks. Try to find rocks that fit into each compartment of the egg carton. Can you find a bumpy rock, a smooth one, a rock with a stripe all the way around it, one shaped like a heart, or one that glitters in the sunlight? Maybe you will even find one that will be your lucky rock.
For more ideas on what to do outside with children visit the Harris Center’s website at harriscenter.org and look at the regularly updated Go Wild posts; then go outside and enjoy!
Karen Rent is one of the naturalists at the Hancock-based Harris Center for Conservation Education. She lives in Keene with her husband and two children.