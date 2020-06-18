When the weather turns nice, most parents want their children to go outside and play. Well, “play with what?” is the usual retort from kids of all ages. But I have the answer.
Take a moment to recall what you used to play with when your mom or dad forced you outside. I bet we can come up with a list of classic, common summer toys. Ready?
Slip ‘n Slide. This classic water toy was introduced in 1962 and produced by Wham-o. The toy is a long sheet of thin plastic. You connect a garden hose to the inlet valve on the slip ‘n slide, which makes the plastic slippery; then you jump onto the plastic and slide for a nice, cool run. (Hence the name, slip and slide.)
Stomp rockets. This is a great outdoor science toy that defies gravity. Children jump on a yellow bag that sends a blast of air through a tube, which then shoots a rocket up to 200 feet in the air. The package contains four foam-tipped rockets and the snap launcher. Try to see who can send the rocket up the highest, or you can catch the rocket before it touches the ground. And it’s all powered by the energy of kids.
Bubbles. Now, this toy has been around since the time of soap! A local company in Roxbury, N.H. – Far Out Bubbles – has made bubbles more fun than ever. The bubble mix is very concentrated, so a small amount makes plenty of bubbles. Take the 18-inch wand (which is two wooden dowels connected with rope), dip it into the bubble solution and let the breeze do the work. Amazing, huge bubbles for kids and adults!
Water blasters. These are a new take on the old water guns. You simply put one end into a water source, like a bucket or the pool, then draw back the plunger and let the cooling fun begin. This is great for all ages.
Lawn games. Croquet, volleyball, badminton, horseshoes, lawn darts (without sharp tips) and tetherball. Put up any of these toys in your backyard and the kids will flock to your house for fun. Leave the nets up all the time, if possible, so there can be no excuse for not playing outside.
Sidewalk chalk. Think of all the fun games you can play with sidewalk chalk! Hopscotch, stop and go, and a bunch of other games that even I can’t remember. Not to mention the drawing that can be done! And when it rains, you get to start all over again.
This is just a partial list for summer fun, as we all have our own ideas of what classic means.
Now, just go outside and play!