Go Away, Pests!

Pesticides work exactly as intended, and they do their job well. However, a side effect of that job is its impact on the environment.
Queue: soil steaming. It’s a method that’s re-emerging in agriculture, as farmers move away from chemicals and into more environmentally friendly, sustainable alternatives.
Agricultural experts at Soil Steam International (soilsteam.com), steam has been used for more than a century on farms and in greenhouses. It fights invasive weed seeds and harmful bacteria and viruses, as well as fungi, nematodes and other invaders of plant cultures, all while preserving the healthy soil and good organisms. Specifically, soil steaming kills pathogens by heating the soil to temperatures that cause protein coagulation and enzyme inactivation. Heat-resistant, spore-forming bacteria can survive and revitalize the soil after it cools down.
According to Amanda Shiffler (herbsathome.com), who has a master’s degree in agriculture, “soil fatigue can be cured through the release of nutritive substances blocked within the soil. Steaming leads to a better starting position, quicker growth and strengthened resistance against plant disease and pests.”
She notes suggested target temperatures for soil steaming to be effective on removing certain invaders…
120 ℉: kills water molds (oomycetes)
145 ℉: kills most plant pathogenic fungi, bacteria and viruses, as well as worms, slugs and centipedes
160 ℉: removes plant pathogenic bacteria and soil insects
180 ℉: kills weed seeds
212 ℉: kills heat-resistant plant viruses and weed seeds
The soil steaming technique involves a steam injector (commonly perforated piping). A sheet is laid out over the piping and weighted down, and steam is injected through. The steaming time depends on soil structure, outside temperature and the temperature of the steam.
According to Soil Steam International, creation of the method dates back about 30 years, when a group of farmers experimented with steam in search of an alternative to chemical pesticides. Their first machine was built in 1996; although the idea behind it was solid, the machine itself was primitive and not very effective.
There are several different types of soil steaming machines available today that are much more advanced. Although this is a proven technology, according to the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD), it is not yet widely adopted in the Northeast.
The District notes that one problem with these machines is that they’re expensive and thus often unattainable for small- and medium-scale farmers — such farms “make up the bulk of fruit and vegetable producers in New Hampshire.” The CCCD now has a soil steamer that will be available beginning in 2021 to growers through an equipment rental program.
Picadilly Farm in Winchester, in conjunction with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and the Nation Center for Appropriate Technology, has begun offering training and on-site demonstrations for farmers throughout the region. They’ll learn about the equipment itself, its benefits, and how it could fit into farms’ high-tunnel management systems.