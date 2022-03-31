Give Your Lamps a Glow Up!

Have your lamps lost their shine? Are they missing the attractive, illuminating quality that first drew you to them many years ago?
Like fashion, home décor trends evolve and our beloved items fall out of style — but then often fall back in style again a decade or so later. While classic designs may stand the test of time, other aged elements aren’t so lucky. Sometimes, though, they can be easily updated and bring renewed life to a space.
So was the case with my living room lamps. Purchased 20 or so years ago, these lamps have traveled with me from Maine to three homes here in New Hampshire. It is a set of four lamps, actually, but the other two have been separated away as desk lamps in my home office.
They are sturdy and provide nice light and although I had grown to loathe their heavy bronze-brown color and lacy–trimmed gold shades over the years, I was convinced of their worthiness of an update. Lamps can be rather expensive and why buy when you can DIY?
I knew that I wanted drum shades to update the look of these lamps and had been on the hunt for the right pair for a while at local department stores and thrift shops. The department store shades I found seemed steeply priced and the thrift shop shades I happened across were all either too small or had seen better days.
Finally, I found a set of shades, both the right size and the right color, for a decent price at Home Goods. I paid $20, which was half the price I had seen them for elsewhere in town. Although they appear white in these photos, they are actually a very light grey color and I was more than pleased by the score.
Now it was time to choose paint. I found a shade of gray I liked at my local hardware store, a Rust-oleum Ultracover spray paint in Winter Gray that I thought would cover the dark bronze-colored metal nicely in one coat.
My living room has drapes and other accent items in similar pops of color that match the blueish-gray colors of a large lake-themed print that sits on my mantel. Happy watercolors for my happy lake-adjacent home. For the lamps, I went with a gray rather than a blue because I felt it was more neutral.
Truthfully, they’re also my attempt to brighten a living room space that is otherwise weighed down by a tongue-and-groove ceiling, bamboo floor, tan sofa set and black coffee and end tables. Not to mention the brick fireplace.
To get started, I first cleaned the lamps and removed the finials. I was able to temporarily screw them onto pencils to make them easy to hold onto while spray painting and then set them into a small drinking glass by the eraser end to dry. I taped off the electric cords near the base, as well as the switch and surrounding lamp harp at the top.
The paint covered beautifully and dried quickly. Within a couple of hours, I had added the new drum shades and screwed the matching finials back into place.
I was super-happy with the results when I moved them back into the living room. For a mere $25 and very minimal effort, this project was successfully DIY upgrade, at least in my non-designer eyes.
The lamps looked refreshed and the living room felt immediately lighter to me. Mission accomplished.
With this project down, I’m itching to try painting my black tables and maybe even start keeping my eyes out for a new sectional sofa to complete the room transformation. It’s too bad you can’t paint sofas.