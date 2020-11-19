Give us a Sign

As the days get shorter and coronavirus cases continue to rise, you might be looking for a new hobby to keep you occupied during this pandemic winter inside.
Learning a new language is one of the best ways to keep your mind engaged; there’s the added benefit of being able to communicate with people in new places and communities. But since many of us likely won’t be traveling again anytime soon, consider learning a new dialect that’s used right here in the United States: American Sign Language.
According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, American Sign Language is the primary language used by people who are deaf or hard of hearing in North America. The language, which is formed by a combination of hand movements and facial expressions, varies greatly from country to country, so someone who communicates using American Sign Language won’t necessarily understand someone who learned to sign somewhere else.
Hearing people can learn sign language to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of deaf culture, improve their communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing and help reduce stigma around use of the language.
Discover sign language
Keene State College offers an introductory course in American Sign Language on its ed2go platform, which features online classes on subjects ranging from computer science to art and design to hospitality. The Discover Sign Language course can be taken at your own pace for $115 or with an instructor over six weeks for $124. It covers the basics for beginners, such as how sign language was developed, how to fingerspell, how to introduce yourself, how to talk about your family and more.
For those who want to build their skills further, there’s also a bundled course option for $199 that includes Discover Sign Language II, a more advanced course in which students start learning to build phrases and sentences. The second class also delves deeper into the history of deaf culture in the United States.
Online tutoring
Maybe you’re looking for something more personalized as you embark on your language-learning journey. Websites such as takelessons can help you connect with a tutor for some one-on-one video instruction in American Sign Language. You can search for native speakers — tutors who are Deaf or hard of hearing and grew up signing — or hearing teachers who have studied sign language, depending on your preference. Tutors also offer beginner, intermediate and advanced lessons, so you can continue to build your skills beyond the basics. You can sign up for one or two sessions to boost your skills or make the virtual lessons a regular part of your quarantine routine.
Sign language 101
This $25 online course is taught by Dr. Byron Bridges, a Deaf author and educator who has studied linguistics and Deaf education at California State University of Northridge, Gallaudet University and Lamar University. Perfect for beginners, the class includes more than 100 short videos and activities appropriate for those aged 10 and up and can be taken at your own pace. It covers a range of basic vocabulary and grammar, from body language and facial expressions to colors, hobbies, animals and food. After finishing the course, you’ll receive a certificate of completion so you can show off your new knowledge.
If you’re looking for something unique and fun to dive into this winter, take this as a “sign” — American Sign Language might just fit the bill.