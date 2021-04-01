Give me Your Paw

You’ve got the gift of a new puppy at home. So now what? The task of training your dog can seem overwhelming, but it really boils down to a few basics that go a long way to building what will be a beautiful relationship with your best furry friend.
Puppies can begin very simple training as soon as they come home, usually around 8 weeks old. Always keep training sessions brief — about 5 to 10 minutes — and always end on a positive note. If your puppy is having trouble learning a new behavior, end the session by reviewing something he already knows and give him plenty of praise and a big reward for his success.
The foundation of training should be based on positive reinforcement, the process of giving a dog a reward to encourage the behavior you want… whether to come when called, sit/stay/lie down or walk on a loose leash. The idea is not to bribe the behavior but to train it using something your dog values.
Reinforcement can be anything your dog likes. Most people use small pieces of a “high value” food for training treats, something special like roast beef, chicken or liver.
“Food is important,” said Denise Mazzola, Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed and owner of Everything Dog, which offers online and in-person dog training classes and private sessions.
She urges people to not skimp on the high-value treats either.
“If your dog does what you want 10 times, don’t just give them one little treat at the end,” she said.
While food is often the most convenient way to reinforce behavior, lavish praise or the chance to play with a favorite toy can also be used as a reward.
Mazzola, who does a lot of work with aggressive dogs, sees social distancing during the pandemic as a hidden blessing for dogs in training.
“There is a belief that is not correct that your dog needs more training and socializing to eradicate fear and stop aggression,” she said. “It’s very hard to get people to not believe that.”
To a dog, being out with strangers approaching and touching is the same as locking up a person with a fear of spiders in a room filled with them. The three buzz words that describe her training methods are slow, short and safe.
She suggests taking your dog for a five-minute walk around the perimeter of a store like Home Depot but far away from people, all the while feeding copious amounts of high-value people food. After that, give your dog a couple days off to decompress. On another day, take your dog for a short walk in downtown Keene on a day with low foot traffic where the dog can see people walking by, followed by another break — again, always using high-value food as praise.
If you invite family to your home, make sure they enter one at a time. Also, give your dog an outlet to release those endorphins after a walk.
“A good game of tug is great,” she said. “They get out their frustrations and then go home and chill out. Or feed a lot generously.”
Only after the dog’s perceptions of fear triggers are changed and those emotions addressed, she explained, can you ask them for a command like sit or lay down.
“Set expectations from the beginning and your dog will be so much happier,” Mazzola said, adding that until you see who your dog is, they also shouldn’t have free range of the entire house. Use baby gates to block off desired areas or pick up sofa cushions to avoid furniture climbing.
She isn’t urging owners to keep their dog at home and never go out.
“Just don’t let everyone touch, hold and talk to him,” she said. “Let them see things from a comfortable distance.”
Dogs must be taught to like praise. If you give the dog a treat while saying “Good dog!” in a happy voice, he will learn that praise is a good thing and can be a reward. Some dogs also enjoy petting. Don’t reinforce bad behavior such as jumping, but you should always avoid punishment, which can cause a dog to become confused and unsure about what is being asked of him.
“Using force is not an effective way to train,” said professional certified dog trainer, Amee Abel, of Abel Dog Training. Abel offers private training and is also an instructor at the Monadnock Humane Society in such areas as musical freestyle, agility, rally obedience and therapy dog training. Since last June, she has led smaller in-person classes.
Yes, patience will go a long way in helping your new puppy learn how to behave, but if your puppy gets bored or frustrated, it will ultimately be counterproductive to learning.
“My focus is dog sports,” Abel said. “It’s not so much about the fact that I am competitive but that it helps build a connection with the dog. It’s something fun you and your dog are going to do throughout your dog’s lifetime that keeps you going beyond the first few puppy or dog training classes.”
A dog’s behavior is always changing, she explained, because their learning is lifelong.
“If you’re not maintaining good information for your dog throughout their lifetime about why the behavior we want is important, such as not to pull on the leash or come when called — if you’re not maintaining that as a fun activity for your dog, you lose it. Then people get aggravated with their dogs.”
You need to be doing some kind of training class throughout the dog’s life, she went on. “Just like we as people need to take on a new hobby every so often so our brain is working, dog sports do that for people and dogs. You need to spend 50 minutes, just you and your dog, at least once a week.”
Having fun together is at the core.
“It’s important your dog isn’t just sitting on the couch waiting for you to come home,” she said, “or only taking the same old walk.”