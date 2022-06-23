Gilsum Rock Swap is Back!

Homemade pies. Panning for minerals. A talk on the history of mining. And rocks and minerals from around the world.
The Gilsum Rock Swap returns this weekend for the first time since 2019, after two years of pandemic cancellations.
“It feels like a grand reopening to me,” said Rob Mitchell, a member of the Gilsum Recreation Committee who’s helped organize the event since 1999.
An annual tradition for more than 50 years, the Rock Swap is a chance for rock and mineral enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade and socialize with their fellow “rock hounds.”
Held outdoors, the event is expected to have more than 60 collectors and dealers exhibiting their wares. Mitchell compared it to a flea market, with rows of tables on either side.
“It’s just fascinating to see all of these minerals,” he said.
They include everything from “big purple geodes” to fossils, and come from all over the world.
“One fellow’s been coming for probably 20 years, and he brings in malachite from Africa,” Mitchell said. “ … And then we have a fellow that was doing Russian minerals for a while. We have somebody that brings minerals from Iceland every year. So there’s a lot to see.”
Jim Tovey, who cuts gems and makes jewelry, has been going to the Rock Swap for more than 30 years. His company, Toveco, has a store in Milford.
Tovey said most of the dealers at the Rock Swap are avid collectors themselves, who go there both to sell their own stuff and acquire more.
“I used to brag that I’d go to Gilsum and I’d sell out by 12 o’clock Saturday — and I’d be broke by 2 o’clock Saturday,” Tovey said.
This year’s Rock Swap will feature a talk by geologist Paul Brandes on the history of mining, from the Paleolithic Era to the present day.
“We like to have presentations that will attract the folks who are rock hounds — and he’s very respected — but also provide some education for people that aren’t rock hounds,” Mitchell said.
The Rock Swap also includes plenty of kid-friendly activities, including an area with a sluice, where they can pan for minerals, Mitchell said. “There is also a table where they’ll crack a geode for you — kids love that. Some of the dealers have grab bags, where you don’t know what’s in there.”
An annual ham and bean dinner — with homemade pies — is scheduled for Saturday evening.
“That’s one thing that’s made it such a draw, is that you have a lot going on. It’s kid-friendly,” Tovey said. “ … And you can never tell what’s gonna be there mineral-wise. So that’s a good hunt.”
Mitchell said the show tends to be busiest from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Things get quieter that afternoon and Sunday, he said — and as the show winds down Sunday afternoon, you might find some good deals.
Though the Rock Swap has something for everyone, Tovey said it’s worth planning ahead if only one person in your group is a true mineral enthusiast.
“If you go there and you’re a real rock hound, and you bring someone that’s not a real rock hound, you might want to go in two cars,” he said. “Because one person won’t want to leave.”
The Gilsum Rock Swap runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 25, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Gilsum Elementary School and Community Center (640 Route 10). A full schedule of events can be viewed at gilsum.org/rockswap.
