‘Tis still the season to enjoy twinkly lights, so why not ring in the new year with 3.5 million of them?
A high-speed race track turns into a magical holiday wonderland during the 11th annual Gift of Lights, open through this Sunday, Jan. 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon—a 2.5-mile drive-through LED light show with a 150-foot-long Tunnel of Lights, an infield entrance and exit tunnels featuring 25,000 lights, more than 520 displays featuring 80 different scenes (including the 12 Days of Christmas, the nativity, The Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks, Mother Goose and Jack Be Nimble) and more set up over 650 hours by work crews. The course winds around the outside of the track’s grandstands and includes a portion of the NHMS Road Course.
The event, one of the largest displays of holiday lights in New England, has far more than doubled in size since 2011, when it was a mile long and featured more than one million lights. Of course, there is a holiday nod to motorsports, with displays featuring Santa on a variety of vehicles, including of course, a motorcycle. And Hanukkah is honored with an LED Star of David.
Typically, said the Speedway’s communications manager, Shannon Stephens, about 12,000 vehicles drive through—that number nearly tripled with nearly 30,000 cars in 2020.
“It offered families a safe and already socially-distant option to get out of the house and enjoy a holiday tradition they always look forward to,” said Stepehens. This year, since Dec. 20, Stephens said more than 10,000 cars have passed through the display.
The event benefits the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities to support children in need throughout New England. A portion of proceeds from Gift of Lights admissions, and s’more kit purchases (there are open fire pits on the premises)
Along with funds raised from a fun run/walk race, SCCNH has raised $341,883 from Gift of Lights since 2011. The chapter has donated $1.8 million to deserving regional charities supporting more than 808,000 children throughout New England since 2009.
Attendees who bring three or more non-perishable food items for the Loudon Food Pantry will receive a $2 discount on single-vehicle admission. Over the past decade, said Stephens, food and monetary donations at Gift of Lights have generated nearly 99,000 pounds of food totaling nearly 93,000 meals for families in need during the holiday and winter months.
Show hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. this evening and Sunday, Jan. 2 and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, weather-dependent, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. All traffic must enter through NHMS’s South Entrance. Admission is available for purchase online at NHMS.com or at NHMS for $30-35 per car and $60 per bus or limousine.
Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information at NHMS.com. Individual s’more kits are available for $2, and all proceeds go straight to SCCNH.