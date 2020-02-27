Ghost of Paul Revere Hits Peterborough This Weekend

Growing up in Maine together, life-long friends Griffin Sherry, Max Davis and Sean McCarthy listened to bands like Radiohead and Pink Floyd. But instead of learning to wail on electric guitar or bass, they learned to play on the instruments to which they had access: acoustic guitar, acoustic bass guitar and banjo.
On stage, the trio known as Ghost of Paul Revere, will play their self-described brand of “holler folk” for audiences as part of the Peterborough Concert Series this Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Peterborough Town House. The trio is joined on its tours by Chuck Gagne and Jackson Kincheloe.
Sherry, guitarist/vocalist, said everyone assumed they were a bluegrass band when they started out, but they weren’t playing traditional music. He started played acoustic guitar at 15; Davis started on the banjo given to him by his college roommate and McCarthy played an acoustic bass that was a gift from his girlfriend.
“Americana wasn’t a thing when the band started,” Sherry said. “We weren’t folk or bluegrass or rock.”
The Portland, Maine-based band uses the term “holler folk” as its genre not because it involves a lot of hollering, but because it invokes the tradition of field hollers, with call-and-response melodies and sing-along hooks. The band’s name came to Sherry in a dream.
“I liked the cadence of words,” he said, “and Maine is the home of Longfellow.” Paul Revere’s Ride is a poem by American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow that commemorates the actions of American patriot Paul Revere on April 18, 1775. Longfellow was a native of Maine, which at that time was part of Massachusetts.
Last June, the Ghost of Paul Revere song, “Ballad of the 20th Maine,” became Maine’s official state ballad. The song, which Sherry wrote, commemorates the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
Ghost of Paul Revere, which performed two years ago on “The Conan O’Brien Show,” began performing in 2011 and played its first national tour in 2017 in support of its sophomore album, “Monarch.”
According to Sherry, all of the band’s records until then (including EPs) had been just the three of them in a room with microphones recording until they got a take they liked. For “Monarch,” they did things differently, this time out of necessity.
“In the studio the [sound] board died,” he said. “We had to go home and write individually.”
The record blends blues, soul and roots – it even channels ‘60s R&B and Motown, all with traditional instruments. Its title is meant to evoke the imagery of metamorphosis, a transformation that represents rebirth and new beginnings.
“It came out at an interesting time for us,” Sherry said. “Our lives started to change a little and how we approached making a record changed.”
Although they write separately, Sherry said often things come together in the studio. “We write about very similar topics,” he said.
Last summer, the band traveled to Denmark and London to perform. In March, they’ll tour Norway and Sweden followed by an East Coast tour from Boston to Philadelphia. This summer, they will release their next album and host their own festival on Thompsons Point in Portland. Sherry said the festival started by drawing a few hundred people, but quickly grew – last year it attracted 3,200.
In the spirit of Paul Revere’s midnight ride, Sherry feels the band’s mission is to deliver an important message. “I thought [the band’s name] is an interesting way to express the idea that we want to travel town to town and build community from the music we make,” he said. “We’re doing that in a grassroots way.”
Special guest Upstate, an acoustic sextet from New York state, will open the show.
The Ghost of Paul Revere performs this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. at The Peterborough Town House. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at Toadstool Bookshop on Depot Square in Peterborough or at peterboroughconcert.eventbrite.com.