Getting to Know Molasses

For baking enthusiasts, like me, a jar of molasses is a staple in the “spices cupboard.” I’ve used it to make cookies, crackers and breads, even BBQ sauces. And it’s central specifically to molasses cookies, of course (unrelated side note… my mom’s are to die for).
So what exactly is molasses? Where does it come from? How is it made? These are questions I pondered a couple of weeks ago while waiting for a batch of crackers to be done in the oven. Then I hit the internet and did a little research.
Molasses is a syrup that remains after sugar is crystallized out of cane, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. It’s separated from sugar crystals, via centrifuge, repeatedly during the manufacturing process, resulting in several different grades. That which is obtained from the first extraction contains more sugar, tastes sweeter and is lighter in color than what’s obtained from the second or third extractions.
Light and dark molasses are the most common in baking and cooking. Light molasses is the sweetest and mildest variety, as only a small percentage of sugar has been extracted. In addition to cookies and candies, it can be used as a syrup for pancakes or to sweeten up oatmeal.
A bit more sugar is extracted to create dark molasses, giving it a stronger flavor. While it’s still sweet, it’s got bitterness. It’s also thicker than light molasses, and best and common in baked goods such as cookies and gingerbread.
Blackstrap molasses contains much less sugar than the light and dark varieties. It’s very strong and extremely dark with more of the bittersweet flavor to it. As opposed to the aforementioned types, blackstrap (according to thespruceeats.com, this word is derived in part from the Dutch word stroop, meaning syrup) is well suited for things like breads and BBQ sauces, as well as certain types of cookies.
Blackstrap molasses, Encyclopedia Britannica notes, has also been used in animal feed as well as in the industrial production of vinegar and citric acid. And given its reduced sugar content, it was often fermented to make ethyl alcohol prior to 1948.
Now that you know more about this thick, syrupy product, try out a few recipes!
Molasses Taffy
food.com/recipe/molasses-candy-ole-fashioned-pull-taffy-30443
Ingredients
- 2 cups light molasses
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 Tbsp cider vinegar
- 1 pinch baking soda
Instructions
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, cook all ingredients, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until a small amount of mixture dropped into cold water forms a hard ball (about 260 °F on a candy thermometer). Pour mixture into a buttered shallow pan and allow to cool. When cool enough to handle, rub butter on hands and pull the candy (small portions at a time) until light golden in color and candy has a satin-like finish. Pull into long strips, about ¾-inch in diameter and cut into 1-inch pieces with scissors. When completely cooled, wrap each piece in waxed paper and twist it closed at each end.
Gingerbread Cake
food.com/recipe/dark-molasses-gingerbread-cake-380828
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1⁄4 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup boiling water
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 1⁄2 cups dark molasses
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 °F. Sift the flour, baking soda and baking powder into a large mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk, blend in the spices and salt. Melt the butter in the boiling water and whisk mixture into the flour mixture. Add the eggs and molasses, whisking until blended. Pour into a buttered and floured 8x8-inch baking pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until well done and a toothpick plunged in the center comes out clean.
Molasses BBQ Sauce
foodandwine.com/recipes/molasses-barbecue-sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup ketchup
- ⅓ cup dark brown sugar
- ¼ cup unsulfured blackstrap molasses
- ¼ cup apricot preserves
- 2 Tbsp yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 garlic clove (minced)
- 1 ½ tsp chile powder
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp hot sauce
- 1 pinch ground cloves
- 1 pinch ground allspice
- Salt
Instructions
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients (except the salt) with 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring well. Let cool and season with salt.