Get Ready for Winter Driving

Winter is coming and it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare for the months ahead of us.
One thing that is often overlooked before snow falls is getting your car ready for winter. I am not just talking about switching over to winter tires, it’s time to get those winter necessities stocked up in your trunk for any kind of emergency that may arise.
Winter tires are a good first step though. Many New Englanders opt for studded snow tires for added traction. If you’re sticking with the tires you have, or are using a previous year’s snow tires, check the tire tread and make sure there is plenty left. Bald tires and slippery roads surely do not play well together.
Don’t forget to upgrade your wiper blades to winter ones. Winter wiper blades are more durable and work better against ice and snow. It’s the worst when your wiper blade rubber rips and leaves a large streak of snow or slush across your windshield, making it difficult to see.
You should also make sure you fill up your windshield wiper fluid with a de-icer version that will melt frost and won’t freeze up. Keep an extra bottle on hand in your car. Windshields tend to get dirtier in the winter with road salt and sand, and you don’t want to be stranded with no wiper fluid to clear off your windshield.
You will also want to make sure you toss a heavy-duty ice scraper or snow brush in your car to clear snow off and a small shovel in case you need to remove some snow from around your car.
After those winter basics are taken care of, you may want to go the extra step and create an emergency kit to keep in your car to assist you in an emergency situation. Below are some ideas of what you could keep in a tote, bucket or bag. These emergency items could aid in keeping you warm and safe while waiting for help to arrive.
Simple tool kit. This could come in handy for many different reasons, whether you just need to tighten some battery terminals or change a flat tire.
Emergency flares or road reflectors. If you’re stuck on the side of the road in a storm or at night, these will come in handy to keep drivers aware that you are there and alert anyone that you need assistance.
Rock salt or kitty litter. These materials can be used to give your tires some traction if you are stuck in the snow or on ice. If you scatter the salt or litter around your tires, this could potentially help you get out on your own and not have to call for a tow truck.
Jumper cables or jumper box. Cold weather can affect your car battery. If you drive in more rural areas, or don’t like asking people for help, a fully charged jumper box is probably a better option. There are some jumper boxes that also serve as air compressors, a flashlight and a charging station.
Spare warm winter clothing. Packing a spare coat, hat and gloves is never a bad idea. Even if you are bundled up when you leave your house, those things could get wet when messing with your car and having a warm, dry set could save your life.
Rope or chain. These items can come in handy if you need to be towed out of a snowbank, or off the side of the road.
Blanket. Having a wool blanket on hand is important to keep your body temperature up if you are without heat.
Cell phone charger. A battery powered charger is your best bet, in the case of a car battery dying.
Water and snacks
Flashlight
First aid kit
It’s also important to remember to always keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid any issues and once the snow starts falling, don’t forget about Jessica’s Law in New Hampshire. This law has been in effect for 15 years and it requires that all snow and ice be cleared off the top of a vehicle before driving it.