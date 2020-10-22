With peak leaf-peeping season upon us, now is the time to enjoy the quintessential New England fall activities while they’re still operating.
Small farms all over New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts are dishing out the best of the best experiences to folks from all over—from pumpkin patches to apple orchards, petting zoos and farm fresh vegetables—farms are offering the full autumnal New England experience right now. There’s certainly one specific thing at these whimsical and festive local businesses that everyone looks forward to… corn mazes.
If New Englanders have gotten anything right, it’s their knack for crafting brilliantly fun corn mazes. Several local farms have put a creative twist on their mazes, making them stand out in a crowd and deliver some of the most fun and unique experiences for tourists and local residents everywhere. It is important to note that with COVID-19 restrictions still very much in place, families should consider calling ahead to either reserve time slots for the corn maze, or see what rules have been implemented at the farm to keep everything operating smoothly and safely for everyone. Wear a mask, follow the six-feet guideline, and most importantly, have fun!
Settled next to the Connecticut River in Plainfield, N.H., Riverview Farm is a 30-year-old family owned farm filled with apple trees, handmade cider, pumpkins and a corn maze with a rather crafty twist to it. Emily Zea is the brains behind the corn maze operation; she spends her summers conceiving a creative story for the maze each year, complete with life-sized hand-painted artwork to complement each tale. This year’s theme happens to be Monsters of New England, and Zea has fashioned some of the coolest pieces of artwork to articulate her story in a spooky but astonishingly creative way. The self-proclaimed “twisty and turny” corn maze over at Riverview this year has been known to appease kids and adults of all ages, so make sure to make a trip over there while the leaves are still falling.
Nestled high up in the mountains of New Hampshire lies Beans and Greens Farm in Gilford. Not only are they a thriving outlet for tasty baked treats, fresh fruits and vegetables and pre-orderable Thanksgiving turkeys, they also have a corn maze unlike any other in the area.
For the last 15 years, the Beans and Greens corn maze has prided itself on being one of the most difficult in all of the Granite State. The maze is chock-full of dead ends, loops, open squares and even bridges. In addition, every Friday throughout the month of October (by reservation only), the Farm offers a night maze option for those more adventurous spooky seekers. Remember to keep a lookout for what lurks in the shadows of the maze at night!
Last but certainly not least, Washburn’s Windy Hill Orchard is located on the Massachusetts border in Mason, N.H.; it’s known by the locals for having one of the best views around. This perfectly picturesque New England farm provides the seamless getaway for families who want to enjoy what the Monadnock region really has to offer—that view! Between the rolling hills and endless fields filled with hay bales and pumpkins, the petting zoo, the hayrides and the farm-fresh apple cider donuts and ice cream on the weekends, Windy Hill most definitely has something for everyone. Their corn maze is family friendly, allowing children to enjoy the bliss of the maze as much as the adults do and ultimately making it fun for all involved.
Fall is what New Englanders do best, and in these tumultuous times, local small
businesses everywhere are working to make this time of year a memorable one for adults and children alike. Getting lost in a corn maze isn’t so bad when you’re simultaneously taking in those breathtaking colors and crisp, fresh mountain air and warm sun (or cozy moon).
Happy corn-mazing!