Gee, Our Old LaSalle Ran Great…

A couple of weeks ago, I was spending a relaxing early Saturday morning on the couch with the newspaper and a cup of coffee, reading Alan Rumrill’s weekly historical column. As the longtime director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, he’s got a lot of interesting bits of history about the area stored in his head and I always look forward to reading it.
This particular piece was focused on an old bicycle factory building on Church Street. It’s now condominiums but at some point, post-cycle making, it was an automobile dealership. One of its auto incarnations was as a LaSalle dealership. This caught my eye and put an old song in my head… “Those Were the Days.” It was the series theme song for “All in the Family,” a groundbreaking and controversial-for-its-time half-hour comedy on TV. Archie and Edith Bunker began every episode singing this song at their piano and I remember wondering what a LaSalle was.
When I was a kid growing up in Vermont, my Dad was the sole salesperson at a small Dodge/Chrysler dealership in Bellows Falls. It was called Farr’s Garage and it was on a little side street called Tuttle. I always liked the name Tuttle Street for some reason. Anyway, there was an adjacent warehouse type of building in which the owner, Mr. Semonite, stored his collection of old Studebaker cars and I was always fascinated by them. Once in a while, I’d get to wander around in it and admire their beauty.
To me at the time, the cars seemed massive, and oh, what style they had. The big steering wheels and luxuriously shaped bodies. Even as a kid I knew that there was something different about this era of vehicle. They seemed to project an easier, slower time of life when style trumped aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Granted, fuel efficiency wasn’t a big deal just yet in the early 1970s and I can remember Dad buying a brand-new Chrysler Monaco… a real behemoth full-sized car. The price tag back then was $5,000 and I can remember thinking how expensive it was!
Back to the LaSalle.
“Those Were the Days” was stuck in my head as a little earworm for the rest of the weekend and I sang aloud the little bit of the song I knew, trying to mimic Edith’s shrieking and Archie’s Queens, N.Y. tough-guy voices. I’m sure partner, Joe, enjoyed it immensely. It turns out, according to Wiki, the song was written by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams. To find this out, I fell down a bit of a rabbit hole researching an entirely different song, “Those Were the Days” recorded by Mary Hopkins in 1968, originally written by a Russian songwriter but with the lyrics changed for the American version. That’s fascinating unto itself but really has nothing to do with the tune Edith and Archie sang.
The LaSalle was a Cadillac brand produced from 1927 to 1940. Wiki informed me that Alfred P. Sloan developed the concept for General Motors to fill a pricing gap from their highest end Cadillac division and their more middle-class line, Buick.
The entire line, by pricing segmentation, started with entry-level Chevrolet. Then, in ascending order: Pontiac, Oakland, Oldsmobile, Viking, Marquette, Buick, LaSalle and finally, Cadillac. Probably the subject of another whole article, I find this pricing segmentation fascinating and realize it still occurs in the automobile industry today. It wasn’t until recently that I found out a Lexus is really a Toyota! Of course, the more you learn, the more you find out you don’t know.
Those were the days, indeed.