Burning bush, a deciduous shrub native to Asia, is well established throughout New Hampshire. It’s a popular ornamental plant thanks to its vivid coloring. The problem is, it’s an invasive species; and if allowed, plants like this will ultimately dominate entire garden areas.
“People don’t always realize or know about the problems invasive plants can cause,” said certified Master Gardener Karen O’Brien, owner and operator of Green Woman’s Garden in Richmond. “But there are alternatives, like blueberry bushes. They’re just as colorful but not invasive.”
She discusses topics such as this at various lectures and workshops she offers throughout the region and in parts of Massachusetts. As a member of the Richmond Agricultural Commission, she has begun coordinating gardening-focused classes and workshops at the town’s library. This includes a Walk on the Wild Side lecture series that focuses on gardening with native plants and keeping invasive species at bay. The first program in the series – Alternatives to Invasive Plantings in the Landscape – will be led by Janine Marr, an advanced master gardener and forest ecologist.
“Invasive plant species can be a big problem because sometimes people plant the wrong thing,” said Wendy O’Brien, head librarian at the Richmond Library. “This series can help gardeners alleviate that problem.”
She added that people like Karen O’Brien are working to bring sustainable gardening throughout the region, and programs such as this – and others including seed-starting and saving workshops – are making that possible. And an increasing number of local residents are taking part.
“More and more people are coming out to the programs at the library,” Wendy O’Brien said. “It’s been so great.”
In addition to the Invasive Plantings series, Karen O’Brien is involved with other gardening programs at the Richmond Library. She said it’s important for people to be able to identify and understand different plants – invasive species, in particular – and their roles in our local ecosystem.
“They’re good for pollinators, of course,” she said. “And different ones benefit people like hunters, too, as plants naturally support a healthy ecosystem, which includes the wildlife. So it’s important to learn about these things. People don’t always necessarily realize how everything works together.”
Karen O’Brien noted that she’s currently involved with planning activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next month, which will include gardening-centric crafts for children, as well as other talks and programs at the Richmond Library.
“I want to build on what people’s interests are with these different series at the library,” she said.
For more information about these and other programs, contact the Green Woman’s Garden at (413) 225-2144 or karen@greenwomansgarden.com, or the Richmond Library at (603) 239-6164 or library@richmondnh.us.