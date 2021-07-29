Late one recent steamy morning I had the privilege of touring the gardens of Bruce and Ellen Clement in Westmoreland and an inspiration it was! I’ve known Bruce for years since his office was just down West Street from The Sentinel’s building. He was the Cheshire County Agricultural Agent and educator for the UNH Cooperative Extension for 30 years so it’s no surprise that gardening might be high up on his list of activities since retiring. Ellen, a retired RN who worked for Cedarcrest for 20 years, specializes in houseplants but is very involved in all aspects of their sprawling property.
I’d planned on chatting and viewing the gardens for an hour, but it easily turned into two. In the 48 years they’ve owned the property, the gardens have evolved into a series of hillside rooms. Above it all is an even bigger expanse of grassy hillside that served as a sheep pasture for many years. Soft-spoken Bruce shared that it’s the perfect setting for an occasional “Sound of Music” singalong and I could totally see it.
Just when you’re getting frustrated from weeds and lack of progress in some of your own gardens, it’s good medicine to go take a look at someone else’s property. 48 years is a huge chunk of time, and the Clement gardens reveal their maturity in ways that only time and lots of toil can. We wandered gravel paths that I remarked how weed-free they were (a constant frustration for me). Bruce revealed his secret. Used carpeting. That’s right! He said like most good ideas, using old carpeting as a weed barrier was an idea he had borrowed from someone else and as funky as that sounds, it serves him well. He brushed back the couple inches of peastone to show me the underlayment. Besides being terrific at blocking weeds, that layer of carpet gives the path a soft touch to the foot. Genius! I hope whoever came up with the idea originally has the most gorgeous gardens as a reward. Bruce shared with me he wouldn’t recommend putting bark mulch or any other organic material on top of the carpet since the weeds would just establish themselves in the material you use.
I lost count of how many garden rooms we encountered on the tour. There was a definite Asian essence throughout the property and Bruce asked me to sit on several different benches to show the vantage point he’s created for each individual garden. Simply lovely. He and Ellen have got structure to spare throughout the acreage. The sloping property allowed for terraced gardens and with lots of their shrubs quite mature and the addition of statuary, follies and benches, there’s much to see here. From a small pond a concrete frog presided over to an expansive pool created by an elbow in a brook, water features are abundant.
I could go on and on about the Clement’s gardens, but I want to save space for as many photos possible. A few stand-outs for me were gorgeous weeping larches I could tell had some age on them and I commented on surprise eruptions of cleome that popped up here and there. Ellen told me they were self-seeded offspring of a previous season. Newly constructed this season is a rebar and wire tunnel that vines will surely smother in a few seasons and at last I got to see the giant-leaved Astilboides tabularis being successfully grown by a fellow gardener.
The hills truly are alive at Bruce and Ellen’s Westmoreland slice of heaven!