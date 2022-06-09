For most of us, interactions with woodchucks tend to be the annual Groundhog Day on February second when furry critters like Punxsutawney Phil emerge from hibernation to look for their shadow and predict whether winter is almost at an end or has six more weeks to go.
Those of us who actually have their own woodchuck living in close proximity probably don’t find it nearly as entertaining, especially if there’s a garden involved. These large members of the squirrel family can eat about a pound of vegetation a day and they just love garden plants and produce.
When not feeding, woodchucks are generally solitary creatures that stay in close proximity to their den, erect and alert to possible danger. A prey species for predators like coyotes, bobcats and red fox, woodchucks communicate about threats by whistling.
Farmers, especially, don’t like woodchucks. In addition to eating crops, these burrowing animals excavate underground living quarters that pose a danger to livestock and even some farm machinery. The construction of a typical burrow can displace as much as six cubic feet of soil and will have multiple entrances. As someone who has accidentally stepped in a woodchuck hole while walking through a pasture in the dark, I appreciate the danger to farm animals.
Considered an “edge” species, woodchucks often live in transitional areas where woods meet open fields or meadows. Inactive burrows are often taken over by foxes and skunks.
When I was a youngster (long time ago) our school bus driver was also a farmer. One morning he almost ran a bus full of kids off the road in his effort to run over a woodchuck. That’s how a lot of farmers feel about this animal.
Farmers and others who have woodchucks generally want to get rid of them, which means killing, repelling or relocating them. There are no restrictions on killing woodchucks in New Hampshire. Commercial repellants are available in liquid spray, granular and electronic forms. Mothballs are sometimes used and some people also employ homemade remedies like organic blood meal, crushed garlic, red pepper flakes or ground cayenne pepper.
Relocation means live-trapping the animal and the most popular live-trap is one of the largest Havahart cage traps, a wire mesh metal box trap. These traps come in two basic varieties—single door and double door (one at each end.) The single door version allows the critter to get all the way in before it steps on the tripper plate, so it can’t back out. The type with a door at each end allows a cautious animal the belief it isn’t being enclosed. According to Havahart, the single door model allows fewer escapes and the double door model catches more of the animals.
Bait for these traps includes such items as sweet corn, lettuce, string beans, peach and strawberries. According to the experts cantaloupe is the best bait.
My own experience with trapping a woodchuck left a lot to be desired. Here’s what happened. I was living in Massachusetts, working a second shift factory job and using daylight hours to build my house in New Hampshire. My landlord approached me to ask if I would live trap the woodchuck that was dining on his garden vegetables and then let it go somewhere else on my way to work on the new house.
I set the big Havahart trap wearing gloves to avoid leaving any human scent and I baited it with some delicious veggies, camouflaged it with vegetation and put it near the entrance to the burrow. Nothing happened for a week, during which time the woodchuck ate every last one of the landlord’s string bean plants. Then one night I came home from work exhausted, only to hear my wife (at the time) tell me there was a woodchuck in the trap.
“I’ll drop it off somewhere on my way to New Hampshire in the morning,” I said.
That next morning, I went out back, bleary-eyed, bent down to pick the trap up by its handle and saw there was an unhappy looking skunk in the trap. I immediately backed away and then ran back to the apartment to tell that wife I didn’t appreciate her sense of humor.
She claimed innocence, protesting she knew the difference between a woodchuck and a skunk and it was definitely a woodchuck she’d found in the trap.
When I told the landlord about the situation, he confessed. He said he had found the trapped woodchuck and, incensed about the loss of his string beans, had opened the trap and taken a mighty swing at the chuck with his hoe.
And missed …
So, he reset the trap. The moral of this story is that woodchucks are daytime creatures and leaving the trap set during the overnight hours can produce unwelcome results.