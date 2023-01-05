The 24th Annual Winter Finch Forecast from Ontario has been prepared by Tyler Hoar. For many years it was written by Ron Pittaway, a well-known Canadian Field Ornithologist.
The general forecast (2022-2023), is for a flight year for several species of Eastern North America to upper midwestern states to northern Ontario.
Individual Species
Pine Grosbeak –
Above average native mountain ash berry crops along the Atlantic Coast from the Mid-West to New England expect to see hungry flocks of Pine Grosbeaks searching for fruiting ornamental trees and bushes and feeders with black oil sunflower seeds. We are already seeing large flocks of Pine Grosbeaks here in Dublin, NH, home of Yankee Magazine.
Evening Grosbeak –
Increasing outbreaks of spruce budworm in Ontario and Quebec, aided by successful breeding seasons, has contributed to major flights of these birds. Evening Grosbeaks prefer platform feeders with black oil sunflower seeds.
Purple Finch –
The New Hampshire state bird will migrate from Eastern Canada this winter. Ash seeds are plentiful this year where many trees are dying from infestations of emerald ash borer.
Common and Hoary Redpolls –
There is a potential for moderate to good flights of both redpolls out of the boreal forest in Canada. Watch for both redpolls in birch and alder trees and bushes. They also prefer nyger thistle seed in silo feeders.
Redpolls at the feeder by AnneMarie Warren
Pine Siskins –
Pine Siskins should move south in search of food, usually nyger seed in silo feeders.
White-Winged Crossbill –
After two major flights last year, most of these birds will be found in northwestern Ontario, British Columbia and south to the Rocky Mountains.
Red Crossbill –
Red Crossbills are common in Massachusetts, the Maine Coast and Maritime Provinces of Canada. As cone crops are depleted, they will head south.
Other Irruptive Passerines –
Blue Jays, Red-breasted Nuthatch and Bohemian Waxwings. Bohemian
Waxwings prefer buckthorn, European mountain-ash and ornamental crabapples.
