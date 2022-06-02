WILDLIFE GAMES

I couldn’t help but think of the song “Home on the Range” and its lyrics “where the deer and the antelope play.” I was watching a remote hayfield an hour before sunset and a dozen deer had filtered in to feed on the new grass sprouting after a fall second cutting. Five of the deer were bucks and three sported significant antlers.
I watched those deer for an hour and a quarter, until it grew dark. They never came within range of my bow. Most of the animals were busy grazing, but two young bucks were sparring. For a full half hour these two, one larger than the other, kept busy locking their small antlers and pushing each other around. It was the smaller buck that was being pushed around, but it didn’t deter him from the contest. He kept coming back to confront that other deer head-on.
It was obvious to me those sparring bucks were having fun – were playing – even as they developed the strength and skill they’d need as larger deer establishing dominance and territory. Also obviously having fun were three skippers, fawns that had recently lost their spots. They were, in a word, gamboling, running around kicking up their heels. Meanwhile, the adults were being vigilant, providing the security that allowed that entertainment.
I once had a friend ask me if animals play. My answer, based on experiences like this, was yes.
It was one of many outdoor experiences in which I have watched wild animals at what I believe was play. Once, while spring turkey hunting, my friend and I found ourselves on a powerline easement during a light rain. The powerline offered a long view to the west where a rainbow had formed. While we admired that rainbow a group of ten deer ran out from distant woods and ran in circles, chasing one another like kids playing tag. They ran back into the woods, only to reappear and repeat those antics two more times.
On another occasion I entered that powerline right of way on a scouting trip and encountered two adult does taking turns chasing one another. They were so intent on their game they didn’t notice me until one of them almost ran into me and game time came to a screeching halt.
It’s not just deer that play. Once while fishing a trout stream I kept hearing mysterious splashes. I finally quit fishing to investigate. I found a group of baby muskrats taking turns jumping (more like dropping) off a tree trunk leaning low over the water. It was the kind of fun activity I usually attribute to otters.
In that same hayfield where I watched deer play, I also watched a couple dozen wild turkeys work the field in a picket line, eating crickets and other bugs. Every time they reached the far end of the hayfield, where there was an apple tree in the hedgerow, there was a big commotion. There must have been a hundred apples on the ground beneath that tree, but every time the turkeys reached that spot, one would grab up an apple and start to run in circles, pursued by all the other turkeys in a game of ’ keep away.’ After a few minutes of chaos, that turkey would drop the object apple and the flock would get back to eating bugs again – until the next time they reached that tree where one turkey would grab an apple and start to run.
I never regarded coyotes as playful critters, but I once watched one in another big hayfield that had recently been cut. That wild dog trotted out to the middle of the field and dropped to roll around on its back, kicking all four legs in the air. Then it jumped up and took off running full tilt towards the woods. I strained to see what prey it might be chasing, but just before it got to the woods it just hit the brakes and strolled into the forest. It hadn’t been chasing anything, just running for the pure joy of it.
Ravens like to play with one another in aerial games and tease people. One of the places I used to hunt in Vermont had a pet crow named Joe, who was a renowned tease and thief. My brother and I watched from a restaurant window as Joe snatched a woman tourist’s glove from atop her car and flew to the next telephone pole. When the woman followed and yelled at Joe to drop the glove he flew to the next pole and the next and the next. He led that woman on for a half mile before she gave up. There was no doubt in our minds that he was playing with her.
I recently read bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham’s book Among the Bears: Raising Orphan Cubs in the Wild. In it he describes multiple instances of bears playing, usually in the form of chasing and wrestling. One of the photos in the book shows two cubs in the water splashing one another the way my brothers and I used to do as kids.
This is one of his descriptions of two twin cubs at play. “LB (Little Boy) would chase LG (Little Girl) twenty feet up an ash tree, grab one of her feet with his mouth, and then drop, forcing her to scramble down the trunk with him. This would be so much fun that she’d run back up the tree so they could do it again. Other times LG would run up the tree with LB in hot pursuit, and then, before he could grab her, LG would free fall on top of him, trying to knock him of the tree.”
Sounds a lot like “King of the Hill,” doesn’t it?
Anyone interested in bear rehabilitation in NH can find out more at his website: kilhambearcenter.org.