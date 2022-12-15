Who’s Hooting Out There

Welcome to the dark days of winter, when there is more night than day. All this darkness can bring a person down.
But the long winter nights can be full of opportunities. From star-filled night skies and lush pink-orange sunsets to the way the snow glitters in the full moon and the cozy twinkling lights inside our homes, there are many gifts to be found this time of year.
And if you listen, the stark cold nights are full of sound. Whether it is the distant whale-like songs of ice shifting or the muffled tinkling of falling snow, our winter nights provide a high-resolution soundtrack to the season. As author and naturalist Sy Montgomery describes, “Sound travels further over frozen ground. Frozen surfaces are rock-hard, so they don’t absorb sound-they reflect it. And when the atmosphere above is warmer than the ground, sound bounces back toward the ground. Winter’s freeze is like having a sound reflector in the sky.”
That’s why this is one of the best times of the year to listen in on the conversations of some of our common neighborhood owls.
In the darkest part of the night, listen for the soft rumbling hoots of New Hampshire’s tiger of the woods—the great horned owl. Its call has a stuttering rhythm, and its hoots can sound like it’s asking, “Who’s awake? Me too.”
Pay special attention in early winter when the alternating calls of courting males and females can be heard more often. Listen closely, and you might even be able to tell the females from the males, as the females have a higher-pitched hoot. Great horned owls are monogamous and are early birds to the breeding season, beginning courtship behaviors as early as December. Before nesting, these owls are particularly vocal as they reestablish their nesting territory.
This means that right now is a great time to hear the hooting calls of great horned owls. Pay attention along deep woods and wetlands, but also in suburban and city parks, as they are highly adaptable. And who knows, you might even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this impressive iconic owl, with its long ear tufts and striking yellow eyes.
Most often, though, people in the Monadnock Region hear the distinctive eight to nine-note call of New Hampshire’s most common owl—the barred owl. “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all,” rings out across our winter landscape, especially in February and March as these owls enter their courtship and breeding season. During courtship, listen for their classic call and the wild cackles, hoots, caws, and gurgles of this medium-sized brown and white striped owl.
Barred owls are found in unfragmented mixed forests close to open bodies of water. It isn’t unusual to spot this owl during cloudy gray days or near dusk, and during icy winters, when hunting small rodents becomes more challenging, these owls will frequent bird feeders in hopes of catching distracted mice and voles.
A great resource to find out more about these owls and their calls check out All About Birds, a website maintained by The Cornell Lab at www.allaboutbirds.org. You can watch live camera feeds of nesting great horned and barred owls.
This winter don’t let the darkness get you down. Instead, embrace it and take a good listen out your door. You might hear the distant hooting of one of New Hampshire’s mysterious owls drifting through the dark and snowy woods, reminding us that there is always more to darkness than we can see and that in darkness there is always a little bit of light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.