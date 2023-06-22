Birds can be quite magical when it comes to pet ownership. They have wonderful colors and feather patterns; they sing beautiful songs, and some can even learn to talk. But they are not for everyone, and they certainly aren’t the easiest pet to own.
According to ornithology.com, the tradition of owning a pet bird goes back to at least 5,000 years ago. Birds were often kept for religious or symbolic reasons. They were also a sign of wealth and aristocracy.
While wild birds are not meant to be caged, many birds in captivity are born and bred in homes and could not successfully live in the wild.
Birds’ songs are not only interesting and intriguing for humans to listen to, but they also sing for many different reasons. Many of their songs are used to defend themselves against prey, warn their mates or offspring about dangers, or to impress other birds.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a bird, there are some important things to keep in mind:
Though they live in a cage, birds do need quite a bit of time outside of the cage for mental and physical development. They also need a cage large enough to fly, jump and climb.
Birds can have very long lives and they are very intelligent. So, they are able to form strong bonds with their handlers. The decision to get a bird should not be a quick and easy decision.
Birds need toys. They enjoy puzzles and chew toys.
Keep the cage clean. You should change the paper and spot clean daily. Everything should get a nice wipe down weekly, and disinfect the whole cage, toys and food and water dishes on a monthly basis — or more if you have a messy bird.
You will need to interact with your bird and the amount of time they need with human interaction depends on the bird. Talk with them, whistle, play, handle them, or just be in their area to get them used to you.
Watch out for signs of stress or anxiety. Birds may pluck their feathers or make excessively loud noises. It is important to notice their changes and have a vet take a look at them to help figure out what needs to be adjusted.
Birds will need a balanced diet. That includes formulated pellets, seeds, whole grains and fruits and vegetables.
Of course, different species of birds have different needs and different personalities. Some popular caged birds are:
Parakeets or Budgies: These are one of the most popular pet birds. They are great for children or new bird owners, and they are friendly and affectionate. Their lifespan is around 10 to 15 years.
Cockatiels: These birds are very easy going, friendly and affectionate. They are easy to handle and can mimic sounds, whistle and make fun noises. Their lifespan is around 20 years.
Conure: These little birds are louder than most. Conures are known to be curious, active and social. They love to dance and can speak a few words; they also need lots of stimulation. Their lifespan is around 20 to 30 years.
Finch: Finches are low maintenance and don’t like to play much. They are happiest to be in pairs or small groups. Their lifespan is around 5 to 10 years.
Canaries: A low maintenance, cheerful songbird. They can’t talk but have wonderful sounds. Their lifespan is around 10 years.
Lovebirds: These are one of the smallest parrot species. They are intelligent and are great for apartment living. They are quiet and are happiest in pairs. They need social interaction. Their lifespan is around 20 years.
