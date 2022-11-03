The Wild Turkey, native to North America is found in every state and south to Central Mexico.
When Spanish conquistadores invaded Mexico in the early 1500s, they discovered a large, domesticated bird which they sent to Spain. It bred in captivity and after being introduced to France and England, it returned to America in the early 1600s with the first settlers and provided food for indigenous people and European settlers who arrived in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607.
The Turkey is a North American species which prefers deep woods and swampland borders. In the early days they were abundant and hundreds could be seen migrating by foot long distances in search of foreign mast (fruit and nuts of trees and shrubs), their primary food.
The Turkey is a polygamist, many having 2-3 hens, closely controlled and observed. As the time to lay eggs approaches the female prepares a nest on the ground which is concealed in an open spot in the woods. The nest on the ground is carefully hidden to prevent discovery by foxes and other predators, including the gobbler who will destroy the eggs. Six to fifteen eggs are laid which hatch in 30 days. Females only will care for the young.
Hundreds of millions of domestic turkeys are produced annually for the market especially at Thanksgiving, producing billions of dollars of income annually. They cannot fly as they are bred for the market and twice as heavy as a Wild Turkey. The Wild Turkey can fly which can be observed when they are fleeing from a predator and they roost in trees while sleeping at night.
It has a large fossil history due to its large size and compact bones. It may have been domesticated by the Anasazi people of the American Southwest, later becoming extinct in that region after the demise of these ancient people.
The major predator of the Wild Turkey is man. Locally, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons, foxes, the Great Horned Owls are major predators.
Here in Dublin, we are seeing large numbers of Turkeys in fields and near roadsides. A bobcat, in our field, carefully circled 10 Turkeys, both young and adults, but never attacked. The feet of a Turkey can be nasty weapons which the bobcat has learned over thousands of evolutionary years.
Ben Franklin wanted the Wild Turkey, not the Bald Eagle, to be the national symbol of the United States. He called it a much more respectable bird and a true original native of America.
