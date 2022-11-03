The Wild Turkey
Photo by AnneMarie Warren

The Wild Turkey, native to North America is found in every state and south to Central Mexico.

When Spanish conquistadores invaded Mexico in the early 1500s, they discovered a large, domesticated bird which they sent to Spain. It bred in captivity and after being introduced to France and England, it returned to America in the early 1600s with the first settlers and provided food for indigenous people and European settlers who arrived in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607.

