Valentine’s Day isn’t just for people; it’s also the time of year for a lot of wildlife mating. The animals getting together out there in the wild include foxes, coyotes, raccoons, beavers, skunks, bobcats, great horned owls and barred owls. These are all creatures with gestation periods that determine birth will happen in the spring when warmer weather is conducive to the survival of their young.

The most notable mating will be the skunks because the females put out a bit of perfume to let the males know where their denning sites are. During warm spells from now through mid-March those males will wake to go out roaming around looking for these dens, which may contain multiple female skunks.

