Valentine’s Day isn’t just for people; it’s also the time of year for a lot of wildlife mating. The animals getting together out there in the wild include foxes, coyotes, raccoons, beavers, skunks, bobcats, great horned owls and barred owls. These are all creatures with gestation periods that determine birth will happen in the spring when warmer weather is conducive to the survival of their young.
The most notable mating will be the skunks because the females put out a bit of perfume to let the males know where their denning sites are. During warm spells from now through mid-March those males will wake to go out roaming around looking for these dens, which may contain multiple female skunks.
The gestation period for skunks is about two months and the females will birth litters of four to eight young. The males don’t hang around for this event. I’ve had some close calls with these creatures, but the encounter I treasure is the time I had to stop my car one warm summer evening to avoid hitting a mother skunk that was trailed by a single file of tiny skunk babies, the final one of which was all white, an albino.
By Valentine’s Day the great horned owls are already nesting and the more common barred owls are searching for love, calling for mates with their “who-cooks-for-you, who-cooks-for-you-all” signature pick-up line. This goes on all the way into April. It’s believed barred owls mate for life. The female will lay two to five eggs and incubate them for 28-33 days. During this time the male will do the hunting and continue to feed his mate for the first couple weeks after the hatch.
Also vocal are the bobcats, which attract mates by yowling and scent marking. With a gestation period of 60 to 70 days the female will give birth to two to three kittens in April or early May. The males are absentee dads.
Not all the males mate and run. Coyotes mate for life and both parents care for the young of the litters averaging three to four pups born in early May. Coyotes are great singers and their courtship involves significant nocturnal howling. The male guards the den during birth and provides food for the mother until she’s ready to hunt again. Both parents care for their young and upon weaning regurgitate food until the pups are ready for solid food.
Foxes also stick around. Their courtship, marked by barking, will result in litters of three to six kits. The male red fox brings food to the den for the mother for the first week or so and participates in caring for the young for about three months. The less common grey foxes, which can climb trees, also mate for life.
This is also the time of year that furbearers like raccoons, beavers, mink and fishers are looking for love. Beavers are another creature that mates for life. Both parents care for their kits and keep them around for two years. Mink are different in that it’s the female who searches for a mate. The males don’t stick around for the birth of three to eight pups. Muskrat males help build the lodge or den where their young are born, but they leave that home when the female gives birth.
