Pine Grosbeak - Pinicola Enucleator
These beautiful, hardy finches live in cold forested regions in Canada, Siberia and Scandinavia.
With their stubby, thick bills, Pine Grosbeaks crush seeds of pine and ash trees as well as burdock and ragweed and the buds of poplar, willow, and other shrubs found near brooks and ponds. The fruits they prefer are mountain ash, crabapple, privet, bittersweet, sumac and hawthorn.
Visits to southern Canada and New England are irregular. Major flights have occurred in 1890, 1910 and at 20-year intervals ever since. It is an Eastward migration caused by planting box elder and ash trees planted by settlers of the western plains as well as in the East. They are often very tame and can be picked up by hand while feasting on crabapples. Winter flocks will strip a crabapple tree of all fruit in a short time.
Males are a deep brick red to carmine, gray below with white wing bars. Females are brownish gray to yellowish-olive.
When summers to the north are dry and forest fires common, the result is a scarcity of seeds and wild fruit. Spruce destroying insects can cause a similar lack of feed causing easterly and southerly flights of the Grosbeaks. They are often a harbinger of a mild winter with little snow. So far, this has been true with November through February registering as the 4th warmest winter in New England since records were kept in 1870.
During winter, these birds bathe in the fluffy dry snow by throwing the crystals over their feathers like a bird bathing in a bird bath. They also crush salt and grit on roadsides following snowstorms. 40 Pine Grosbeaks were doing this recently on Charcoal Road in Dublin.
The song has a ventriloquial quality with soft warbles and tender notes which Thoreau described as a dazzling quality.
Evening Grosbeak
A large finch with a very powerful bill, the Evening Grosbeak is larger than the Pine Grosbeak.
Originally a bird of the far northwest, it was first observed East of the Great Lakes and Toronto in 1854. By 1890 it had reached New England.
Striking colors of black, white and gold, they appear without warning in late November and December and stay all winter here in the Monadnock Region where they occasionally nest.
They feed on seeds of maple, ash, and conifers, but at bird feeders sunflower seeds are their food of choice. Large flocks will get hundreds of pounds of sunflowers. In February they will snap off twigs and feed on sap. A Saskatchewan farmer sets aside 1,000 pounds of sunflowers for his local Evening Grosbeaks.
They will move long distances to areas of food abundance and are especially prolific during spruce budworm outbreaks in Ontario and northern New England.
The nest is usually placed in a conifer (such as the White Pines at the Dublin Golf Course) from 20’ – 60’ above ground. A frail, nest constructed of twigs interwoven with mosses or lichens, lined with fine rootlets. Sometimes so frail and flimsy eggs can be seen through the nest lining from the ground.
