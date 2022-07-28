Summer Caterpillars and Skin Irritations

Caterpillars are such a fun part of summer, especially for children who love exploring.
Most of us are familiar with the cute brown and black wooly bear caterpillars that curl up into little fuzzy balls when touched. They are harmless and interesting and certainly pique children and adults’ interests in the caterpillar world, but there are many different types of caterpillars who are not quite so friendly. It’s very important to make sure you know what’s what, when enjoying nature.
One species of caterpillar that is well known to cause skin irritations in children and adults is the tussock caterpillar.
There are many different types of the tussock caterpillars and you may have seen a few of them right outside in your yard. There are banded, hickory, spotted, white marked, brown tailed and even a milkweed tussock. These caterpillars can be found from April through early fall.
The fuzzy bodies on tussock caterpillars may look soft to touch but can often cause quite the irritation. The white hickory tussock caterpillar has a white, fuzzy body with black spots. The spots are little spines filled with venom that they use as a defense against predators. If touched, they will cause a stinging reaction to the skin.
Children are usually more susceptible than adults to developing a rash after having contact with the caterpillars. Children are also more likely to interact and try to play with them.
Brown tail caterpillars can cause a rash similar to poison ivy, on people who have sensitive skin. The hairs from these caterpillars have little barbs that will stick into the skin and cause irritation. The hairs on these caterpillars can also become airborne, from falling off of dead caterpillars, or blowing out of nests, so there is also a risk of breathing them in — which is a much more serious risk.
The rashes that develop are caused by both the toxin in the hairs as well as the physical irritation of having the hair lodged in the skin. The rash duration can vary greatly, lasting just a few hours, to a couple of weeks. The hairs can cause welts, small fluid filled blisters, small raised bumps, or red scaly skin. Many of the reactions to the skin caused by these caterpillars can be similar and mistaken for other insect bites such as fleas or bed bugs.
Most rashes will clear up on their own after getting the hairs removed from the skin. One way to do this is to use a strip of tape on the area of the skin with the hairs. The tape should pull the hairs out when removed.
Wash the affected skin with soap and water and apply some Hydrocortisone Cream to relieve itching. You could also make a paste from baking soda and water to put on the skin to reduce itching. If you’re having more of a reaction, Benadryl may help.
It is also advised to contact your doctor when dealing with a reaction from these caterpillars to make sure you get the proper care that you need.
If you or your children have a great interest in caterpillars, there are some harmless species in this area that may be fun to check out.
Tomato hornworms are large green caterpillars with a horn-like tail. Their favorite plant is the tomato plant, but they can also be found on pepper plants, potatoes and eggplants. Though they are often an annoying pest in the garden, they are harmless and can neither sting or bite, and may be fun insects to introduce children to.
Another great caterpillar that is used often for teaching children about the lifecycle of a caterpillar, are monarch caterpillars. These yellow, white and black striped caterpillars are found on milkweed plants, which is the only thing they eat.
