…still Walking
From Left to Right - Eric Parker, Fitzwilliam Darcy (Fitz), Charles Bingley (Bingley), Elizabeth Bennet (Lizzy) and Lark Parker

In the summer of 2015, my wife, Lark, and I moved from the congestion of Western Pennsylvania in search of a more health-conscious outdoor lifestyle in small town New Hampshire. Swanzey fit the bill. With plenty of hiking trails nearby we bought a large, secluded property and started our new life in New Hampshire. The only thing missing was a dog, which I convinced Lark we needed a few months later. The following summer we attended the Monadnock Humane Society’s 27th annual Walk for Animals and haven’t missed a step since. We fell in love with the event and MHS instantly. Although that first Walk as I recall was quite a warm day, we had a great time. Dogs jumping and splashing around in wading pools, good food, great music, and an all-around amazing atmosphere. It was truly a sight to behold to see so many people come together to raise money for such a great cause, the well-being of animals.

We were hooked, not only on The Walk for Animals, but Monadnock Humane Society as a whole. Over the next several years we adopted many animals from MHS and donated to their causes every chance we had. The natural progression led us to donating something more valuable than money or items, our time.

