…still Walking

In the summer of 2015, my wife, Lark, and I moved from the congestion of Western Pennsylvania in search of a more health-conscious outdoor lifestyle in small town New Hampshire. Swanzey fit the bill. With plenty of hiking trails nearby we bought a large, secluded property and started our new life in New Hampshire. The only thing missing was a dog, which I convinced Lark we needed a few months later. The following summer we attended the Monadnock Humane Society’s 27th annual Walk for Animals and haven’t missed a step since. We fell in love with the event and MHS instantly. Although that first Walk as I recall was quite a warm day, we had a great time. Dogs jumping and splashing around in wading pools, good food, great music, and an all-around amazing atmosphere. It was truly a sight to behold to see so many people come together to raise money for such a great cause, the well-being of animals.
We were hooked, not only on The Walk for Animals, but Monadnock Humane Society as a whole. Over the next several years we adopted many animals from MHS and donated to their causes every chance we had. The natural progression led us to donating something more valuable than money or items, our time.
In the very challenging year of 2020 during the height of the pandemic we volunteered to help plan and coordinate a virtual Walk for Animals. Working from home with nowhere to go we had some spare time and thought what better way to spend it than helping out our favorite non-profit. Considering the challenges, the Walk from Home was considerably successful.
One year later we volunteered to co-chair both the Walk for Animals and the HairBall Gala. We were so grateful for the opportunity and amazed at how quickly we were adopted into the MHS family. Over the next year we continued to help in any and every way we could, with the Walk for Animals being especially close to (and good for) our hearts.
A few months ago, something changed. I quit volunteering for the MHS events. It turns out I accepted a position as Event and Marketing Coordinator for Monadnock Humane Society. It took eight years to go from attending my first Walk to coordinating the entire event. I could not be more excited to work for such an amazing organization.
Our mission here at Monadnock Humane Society is to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals. This is 100% funded by the generosity of people within the communities we support. Contrary to what many mistakenly believe, MHS receives NO FUNDING for our shelter operations when you donate to national animal welfare organizations such as ASPCA and The Humane Society of the United States. Nor do we receive funding from any national, state, or local government agency.
Proceeds from the Walk for Animals go towards the MHS mission and make vital lifesaving differences for thousands of shelter animals each year. Your support makes it possible to provide pets in need with safe shelter, medical care, rescue, rehabilitation, boarding and daycare, training services, a pet food pantry, Animal Safety Net program, and most importantly, loving forever homes.
This year’s Walk for Animals will once again be held at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport. There will be something for everyone at this festive event:
For the first time, a live band!
Our largest Vendor Village features local and national businesses selling just about everything your furry companion could want, and a few things you might need yourself.
A variety of offerings from several outstanding food trucks and local beer in the beer tent.
Creative non-alcoholic Mocktails, including some dog-safe sips for your canine companions.
Chances to win one of our popular Raffle baskets.
Engaging dog activities and demonstrations.
Gates open at 9:00 AM, the walk starts at 10:00 AM, and festivities continue through 2:00 PM. The Walk for Animals is a crowdfunding event. In the weeks leading up to the Walk, animal lovers in the community ask family, friends, coworkers, colleagues – everyone they know – to sponsor them. All money raised from this event goes directly to the care of the animals at MHS!
