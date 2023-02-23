Stay, Fido, Stay

Protective pet owners love their furry family members immeasurably and wish they could take them everywhere, but oftentimes it’s just not possible. Leaving a pet behind can be stressful for both the pet and the human, so having a reliable and trustworthy resource for care is key to easing separation anxiety.
Multiple options exist for ensuring a good petsitting experience. Let’s go through a few of the choices and break down how to decide the best path for your individual pet.
Boarding & Kennels
Utilizing the professional services of a local boarding kennel can be an ideal choice for many pet owners. The kennel has all the resources needed on-site to thoroughly care for your pet and can keep an eye on any specific needs that come up while you are away.
There are a number of reputable kennels located throughout the Monadnock Region, such as at the Monadnock Humane Society, Mukota Kennels, and Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, all located in Swanzey. Toward the eastern side of the region, there are Our Town Kennels in Peterborough, Paws for Awhile in Marlborough, and Town & Country Pet Boarding in Rindge.
In Vermont, there are experienced boarding facilities like Gaines Farm and Kennel in Guilford and River Road Pet Care Center in Putney. Kennels and boarding facilities are nice options for dogs that are social and need to be active daily.
Private Home Care
There are some petsitters who will care for your pet in their own homes. These situations are a good option for pets that need constant supervision but would not do well at a kennel location.
Rover.com is a convenient way to search for these types of petsitting services in your town or area based on needs and location. Simply plug in a few details and a list of rated petsitters will pop up.
In-Home Care
An in-home petsitter may be a preferred choice for cat owners, or for dog owners whose puppy friends do not do well interacting with other dogs. Older dogs may also prefer to be left at home to nap the days away while their owners travel. Some dogs do not cope well with the anxiety of new places or changes in routine.
An in-home petsitter will make regular trips to your home to feed and care for your pet and provide human interaction. Pawdestrians in Keene provides insured petsitting services and dog walking, as does Diane’s Country Critter Sitter.
Grammie’s Loving Care offers in-home petsitting in the Brattleboro area and similar services can also be found using the rover.com website.
Friends & Family
While for some people a home-based service may be no big deal, others might cringe at the thought of a stranger in their home. This leaves the “phone a friend” method of finding pet care. Finding an available family member, co-worker, or teenage neighbor who has the time and availability to watch your pet as a favor or for a few extra dollars can be the ideal situation for a lot of pet owners.
People who are already known by and have a relationship with your pet are often the most well-accepted caregivers and cause the least amount of anxiety. Unfortunately, though, this may not always work out schedule-wise.
Concerns & Considerations
You know your pet best and can evaluate his or her needs and tolerance for kennel accommodations or home-based care. Reactive dogs or finicky kitties may thrive best without you if they can feel safe in the comfort of their home.
Separation anxiety should also be given careful thought to minimize stress levels as much as possible. Some pets may become bored and destructive when left home alone for too long.
Kennel cough is also a consideration and is the contagious infection of tracheobronchitis, which is caused by several different bacteria and viruses. Because it can be passed on quickly between dogs, most kennels will require dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated before they are allowed to board.
Realistically, cost may be a legitimate concern for pet care. Is the teenage neighbor reliable and more affordable, or is there a certain peace that comes from knowing an experienced kennel staff member is in charge?
Weighing the options should be done as carefully as you weigh your luggage when you travel to ensure you’re not sacrificing the level of care just to save a few bucks. Reliability and trustworthiness are invaluable when it comes to the safety of our pets.
