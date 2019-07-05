Dogs always seem to want to sniff or eat. The sport of nose work, also known as scent work, combines these interests: a dog and handler, working together as a team, compete against other teams in trials, attempting to locate a specific odor on a hide within a set period of time.
A dog often alerts by putting his/her head on the item containing the hide, putting a paw on it or sniffing at the item, then looking up at the handler. After finding the hide, the dog gets treated.
Nose work makes use of your dog’s natural, dazzling scenting abilities. Some experts say dogs’ sense of smell is 10,000 to 100,000 times as acute as ours; one could say dogs are born knowing how to do nose work.
Hides start out life as cotton swabs. After being cut in half, cotton swabs are put into an airtight container (baby food jars are perfect) to which drops of a specific essential oil were added.
The lid is tightened and given a couple of shakes before the jar is set aside so the cotton swabs become impregnated with the oil. Essential oils of birch, clove and anise are most widely used in competition.
Before competition starts, an official will put one of the cotton swab halves into a piece of a soda straw or into a small metal container and, out of sight of competitors, places the hide in what’re called “Elements.”
Hides are given a period of time to “cook” before, one at a time, the dog and handler team search the element for the hide, usually having anywhere from one to three minutes so do so. A judge and timer are on hand; spectators may be there, too.
When the dog indicates to his/her handler that the dog has located the hide, the handler calls “Alert!” and the timer hits the stopwatch. The judge notes this time on the team’s scorecard. The team leaves the search area and the next team enters.
Elements: Container, Interior,
Exterior and Vehicle
Types of containers used vary depending on the level of competition. Beginning levels use plain, white cardboard boxes.
Containers used at more advanced levels can be anything that holds something — combinations of luggage, plastic bins, purses, flowerpots, backpacks or paper bags. Containers may be arranged in a pattern, spread out randomly on the floor, or at more advanced levels, hung from the wall.
In the Interior element, the hide is placed somewhere inside a building or room — barn, garage, storage shed, utility closet, bathroom, kitchen, cabin at a summer camp, the art room or an office at a school. At the novice level, the Interior search is confined to one room. Interior searches at more advanced levels can contain multiple rooms.
Exterior elements are outside and can contain dirt, grass, sand, gravel, cement or asphalt. Trash and litter can be strewn about. Other animals may have been present. Dogs may have walked through the area.
Exterior searches are done in all weather conditions. If it moves, it can be part of a Vehicle search — anything from a semi-tractor trailer to a sleigh or toboggan.
At the novice level, it’s one hide in each Element. At higher levels, the number of hides increases, and the exact number of hides may unknown — it could be from none to four. At higher levels, dogs must ignore distractions such as food or toys. While some searches must be done on leash, the judge may give handlers the option to work off leash.
Advantages of Nose Work
Nose work…
• is fun for dogs — they get to sniff, find stuff and get rewarded for doing so.
• is a good mental workout.
• searches can be done anywhere.
• equipment needed is minimal.
• is a confidence builder for shy or fearful dogs.
• builds a stronger bond between you and your dog.
• makes us as handlers more observant as we learn to read our dog.
• is open to blind and deaf dogs and to those who need carts to get around.
• makes us appreciate our dog’s ability. You don’t know the location of the hide and it’s up to your dog to tell you the location.
Nose Work Organizations
The following organizations all have websites to visit for more information: National Association of Canine Scent Work, United Kennel Club Nosework, Performance Scent Dogs, US Canine Scent Sports and American Kennel Club Scent Work.
Dorianne Almann and her 3-year-old rottweiler, Taika, compete in four of the six nosework organizations in the U.S. offering titling opportunities. Taika has earned advanced titles in all of them, has placed first many times and been High in Trial. Almann is a USCSS and CPE judge. Reach her at rottienh@hotmail.com or on Facebook.