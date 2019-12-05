For as far back as she can remember, Donna Watterson had always wanted to own an animal rescue farm. She had taken care of bunnies and goats over the years, but there was always a longing for something more.
As luck would have it, she and her husband, Daryl, found that very space in the quaint and quiet town of Sullivan. When they first moved into the beautiful location on Center Street, they only had two donkeys, but they quickly realized that there was plenty of room in their barn — and hearts — for more.
“My dream is to rescue all the misfit animals and kids and have them live together,” Donna laughed.
Even though they might not have rescued all of the misfits, Watterson has certainly made her mark – in the 12 years they’ve lived in Sullivan, they’ve amassed plenty of animals, with 32 currently calling Amazing Grace Sanctuary their forever home.
“It was a hobby at first, but it’s quickly turned into something much more,” she recalled.
Over the years, Donna and Daryl have heavily contributed to the well-being of the community and have dedicated copious amounts of hours to ensuring that everyone has a chance to visit the sanctuary.
The Wattersons have visited local schools with some of their furry friends to teach the kids anti-bullying rhetoric as well as proper animal care, also working with Monadnock Family Services and with Chesco – an organization providing community-based services for adults with disabilities.
“It’s about the people just as much as it’s about the animals,” Donna said. “I want the Sanctuary to be a therapeutic community for animals and people.”
As with any growing business, more animals and activities resulted in more bills. Daryl and Donna quickly found themselves swimming in vet debts, hay bale purchases and upkeep costs in addition to their own personal expenditures.
Fortunately, the sanctuary was deemed a nonprofit as of last year. The Wattersons had been fully supporting the animals up until that point, and with the new title of nonprofit came the opportunity to fundraise.
The Wattersons’ ultimate goal is to give the animals the happiest and healthiest stay they can possibly have at Amazing Grace. With the money they receive, they plan on rebuilding a small pasture fence, upsizing the chicken sheds and making sure all animals’ vet appointments are as thorough and frequent as they should be.
There are a few opportunities to help the sanctuary raise some money during the holiday season. All funds will go toward the sanctuary and help them get through the winter.
In November, a giving tree was put up at Horse and Buggy Feeds on Dunbar Street in Keene that is decorated with animal ornaments. Each ornament represents an animal living over at Amazing Grace, and donations can be made in an animal’s name.
For even more fun and animal interaction, on Dec. 6 around 10 a.m., Donna will be walking around downtown Keene dressed as an elf, with Finn the goat dressed up as Santa. They aim to spread the word about the sanctuary and will be handing out brochures about the farm and The Santa Shoot, an event taking place the following day (Dec. 7).
The Santa Shoot will be held at Horse and Buggy Feeds and is family- and animal-friendly. Shannon from Nature’s Images has generously donated her time to take photos of the community with Santa and Finn. Images will be made available online for $15, and all proceeds will go to the sanctuary.
Free hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies will be served, and cute hats made specifically for animals will be available for purchase. Every donation goes a long way, and the Wattersons are very grateful the generosity the community has already shown them.
The Sanctuary’s mantra, “If you have some love to give, or need some love, this is the place for you,” could not be more fitting. Find some time to go check out Sullivan’s happy place —Amazing Grace’s doors are always open and Donna and Daryl welcome visitors at any time.
For more information, contact Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary at 209-2536 or amazinggraceanimalsanctuary@gmail.com. Visit online at amazinggraceanimalsanctuary.org or on Facebook to find more ways to donate money and time, with several volunteering options available at the sanctuary. Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary is also on Amazon Smiles – an opportunity to shop Amazon and donate to the nonprofit of choice.