Rescued From the Lab!
Jacques Du Preez

Beagle CNDCMB was born at an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, VA. He, and all his siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles were bred for one purpose, to be sold and used in laboratory testing. He is one of 4,000 lucky dogs that will now get a chance at a life in a loving home. Many of his relatives, and other dogs and puppies from the facility, never got that chance, either dying shortly after birth, bred twice a year, every year, until their deaths, or sold to facilities where their lives would be short and miserable as they were experimented on for the sake of product development and medical testing. CNDCMB, thanks to a PETA investigation, is now free, and for the first time in his life, he felt grass and dirt beneath his paws, and the loving embrace and touch of humans who care for him even though they just met him. The best is yet to come, but it was a long journey to get here. 

CNDCMB was taken from Envigo and brought to an HSUS warehouse with a secret location. There, he and hundreds of other dogs have already started their lives at the hands of caring humans. CNDCMB and 32 other beagles were picked up Monday morning by two representatives of Monadnock Humane Society, Director of Development and Marketing, Jacques Du Preez, and his wife, Steph Du Preez Certified Dog Behavior Consultant. They had spent the previous afternoon organizing the shelter’s transport van so that the kennels were secure, all doors were accessible, waters would be reachable and unlikely to be spilled, and staff had made sure the dogs would have cozy bedding for their ride home and enough kennels to house the new arrivals. Jacques and Steph’s three-year-old daughter climbed through the van, asking questions about the dogs they would be picking up, helping hand straps to her father, and wondering if any of the beagles would be coming to their house, as their 6-month-old son slept nearby in his car seat. It would be their first time leaving the newest member of their family, but to take part in bringing the Envigo beagles to their new lives, they were willing to leave part of their hearts behind and start their journey. 

