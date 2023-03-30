Reading Time with Rover

If there are two things in this world that go together like peanut butter and chocolate, it’s children and animals. There is nothing sweeter than seeing a kid and their family pet playing and creating memories together. Unfortunately, there are some situations where this isn’t always the case and that is why our local Monadnock Humane Society has teamed up with the Red Rover Reading Program (RRRP), to offer a free training workshop on April 1, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for teachers, parents, and MHS volunteers.
The workshop will be the first of its kind in New Hampshire, with the objective being to introduce and help educators, and volunteers, implement these teachings within classrooms, libraries, or homes.
Red Rover Reading Program, initiated in 2007, comes from Sacramento, California, and is part of the Red Rover Nonprofit, a national organization dedicated to promoting empathy and preventing animal cruelty. The RRRP is designed in this same way to promote empathy, self-awareness, and social awareness among children aged 5-11 by encouraging them to connect with the world and the animals in it.
“We are trying to develop a way to get to the roots of animal abuse. That’s what the program is designed for, to help kids understand animal behavior, and read their body language,” Program Lead Nicole Forsyth stated. “And more than that, it’s a development program, to get them to critically think about where animals belong and how each animal stands with people, and even where the kids themselves stand socially.”
Forsyth then went a bit more in-depth on how the program works by explaining that they use 24 illustrated picture books that cover different species, and ages, designed for K through 8th grade. “We use published children’s books that accurately show animal behavior, which allows each child to observe the animals’ behaviors and understand how it feels.”
She then stated that with the kids deciding as a classroom, how they think animals should be treated, they are able to form the building blocks of basic social skills and begin to develop empathy. “There is research about people having better connections with their pets than family. A lot of it comes down to judgment, and this can help them learn how to be around people.”
“We then take it one step further by asking open-ended questions on how they would feel in those situations.” She explained that these questions are used to mix literacy and empathy, to help inform kids and help them understand what is happening in the world around them, how it makes them feel, including how to label those emotions.
Next, trauma is also examined and explored, including a basic understanding of how previous and potential trauma affects the brain. They then go over the principles of trauma response and experience to help facilitate the relationship between kids and animals.
The workshop concludes with participants practicing the program’s elements using guides to go through and actively use the knowledge they’ve gained. “It’s strangely harder to master these techniques, as we think using prior knowledge, and that makes it hard to come up with better answers. We help them understand how critical thinking works and how to implement it. The reading and activities in the program help kids change their thinking patterns, and therefore their behaviors, by showing them a better way.”
With a lack of physical animals in the training, Forsyth was asked if there were plans to bring a furry friend in during the workshop, to which she explained, “there are no animals in the program because some kids are afraid of them, which is why we cover trauma. We believe that using the stories to imagine themselves near an animal and process that potential relationship, without the distraction of the animal, keeps the kids focused on learning. Though I suggest coming to our program and then visiting with an animal to practice some of the things you have learned!”
When asked how the workshop came to be, Forsyth went on to say “I’m from this area, and when the pandemic hit, I moved back. Previously, I had my hand in running this program in various locations, and each one was crazy fun. But then we had to switch to zoom, which was a bit of a bummer but it was for safety.” She then explained that she wanted to get back out in the classroom. “Working the program is much more fun in person, it allows the teachers and the kids to connect in a way that you can’t on the computer.”
If you would like to learn more about the program or sign up to join the workshop, head to the Monadnock Humane Society Website today!
