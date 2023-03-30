Reading Time with Rover

If there are two things in this world that go together like peanut butter and chocolate, it’s children and animals. There is nothing sweeter than seeing a kid and their family pet playing and creating memories together. Unfortunately, there are some situations where this isn’t always the case and that is why our local Monadnock Humane Society has teamed up with the Red Rover Reading Program (RRRP), to offer a free training workshop on April 1, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for teachers, parents, and MHS volunteers.

The workshop will be the first of its kind in New Hampshire, with the objective being to introduce and help educators, and volunteers, implement these teachings within classrooms, libraries, or homes.


