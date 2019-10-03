Prayers for Pets

All creatures great and small – and furry, feathered or scaled – are wanted for an appointment with God.
A Blessing of the Pets hosted by St. James Episcopal Church is happening this Saturday, Oct. 5, at Butterfly Park on Marlboro Street in Keene. The blessing is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who first introduced the idea that all of God’s creations are blessed, human and non-human, 800 years ago.
He glimpsed some birds while he was talking to God one day and paused to speak to them as if they were equal to him. That day marks the beginning of the era when humans began to understand themselves as intrinsically connected to all of creation.
The most popular Catholic saint in the world, St. Francis, blessed fish that had been caught, releasing them back into the water; communicated with wolves; and used real animals when he created the very first live Christmas nativity scene. As a result of these, Francis is the patron saint of animals and the environment.
“He’s a wonderful figure of charity and compassion,” said Rev. Elsa Worth, church rector who will perform the blessing of the pets, adding that the ceremony is common in the Episcopal church. While this will mark her first blessing of the pets at St. James Episcopal Church, she blessed animals as rector of her last church in Connecticut – she even blessed horses in stables.
The feast day of St. Francis (the day that he died) is celebrated every year on Oct. 4 and blessing of the animal services are usually scheduled for the Sunday closest to that day. Other religious organizations in the region host their own ceremonies, including Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. Its Blessing of the Animals ceremony is Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.
Representatives of animal rescue organizations (including the Monadnock Humane Society and Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption) will be on-hand during the Keene event, and homemade dog biscuits will be for sale – proceeds to benefit the Monadnock Humane Society. Some dog friends will be at the event for visitors to meet.
One of the church parishioners – a group of which organized the event – will be playing the hammer dulcimer.
“The (organizing) team has been creative in making this a festive event,” said Worth.
Anyone who wants to bring a pet – whether dog, cat, ferret, gerbil, rabbit, snake, lizard, turtle or what have you – is welcome to attend the blessing. Worth leaves it up to the owner’s discretion to determine if the pet is suitable to bring to the ceremony.
Children have also been known to bring their stuffed animals, she said.
Rev. Worth will start with a reading followed by prayer, and she asks pet owners to stand with their pets in a circle so she can bless each animal individually. She squats down to the animal and, if she can reach and touch them, she puts her hand on the animal and gives a blessing.
“It’s special for pet owners to have this special time to honor their relationship with their beloved companion animals,” said Worth. “It’s about the love they share with each other.”
St. James Episcopal Church will offer a Blessing of the Pets this Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Butterfly Park, 320 Marlboro St., Keene. Donations of pet food or cat litter are encouraged if possible. Please bring pets wearing a leash or harness, or safely contained in pet carriers. This is a rain or shine event. For more information, visit stjameskeene.com