The Holidays are an important time to celebrate and acknowledge our loved ones, including our animal family and friends. Human children shouldn’t be the only ones made to mark this fleeting holiday season on the lap of a stranger promising treats. Nostalgia induced discomfort aside, Pet Photos hold a mutually beneficially niche, supporting important local animal organizations and leaving you with a ready-made Christmas card or center-stage fridge magnet.
The holidays are also an important time for gifting to animals less fortunate. So, after filling Fido’s stocking, leave some extra aside for the important food drives and shelter collections that are happening this season.
Christmas Card Opportunities
Pose with Santa: Dec. 3, 9am-12pm. Achille Agway of Milford, 351 Elm St., Milford, NH. Sato Heart Rescue is sponsoring this photo opportunity for you and your pet. All donations will go to continuing their work as a Second Chance Animal Rescue, transporting street dogs from Villalba, Puerto Rico and finding them forever homes here in New England.
Holiday Fun and Pet Photos: Dec. 3, 9am-3pm. Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH. Appointment only. Reserve your spot with professional photographer, Adria French from Addie’s Angles. Your $35 booking reserves your 15-minute photo shoot with Santa, and a digital photo delivered to your inbox. Stay to enjoy the Reindeer petting and feeding, hot cider and holiday bake sale.
Portraits with Santa at Fast Friends: Dec. 3, 9:30am-1pm, Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH. Dogs, cats and other small animals welcome. Reserve your 10-minute appointment time by calling 603-355-1556. All families will go home with a goodie bag for their pet, and all money that is raised will go to help the adoptable dogs. Dogs that are part of the Doggy Day Care Program are also eligible for photos with Santa on select days in December.
Supporting our Animal Community
Pet Food Drive: Dec. 3, 8am-5pm, Paws to Groom, 89 Main Street., Marlborough, NH.
Food insecurity affects animals too, especially during tight holiday times. Donations of unopened pet food for dogs, cats and small animals will go the pet food pantry at the Monadnock Humane Society, where the donations will be connected to families in need.
Claws for a Cause: Dec. 3, 8am-4pm, Paws to Groom, 89 Main Street., Marlborough, NH. Get your furry friend a manicure for this monthly fundraiser. $5 nail trims, no appointment necessary. 100% of all profits go to the Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan.
A Hopeful Appeal for Donations: The Windham County Humane Society receives 40% of all of its donations during the Holiday season and is looking for your help to reach their goal of $60,000. The shelter strives to not turn down any animal in need, but all the costs related to providing shelter are rising. Donations, checks or cash, can be mailed to WCHS, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Please note “holiday gift” in the memo.
Up, Up, and Away: Rides with our Animal Friends
Magical Sleigh and Hayrides: Available at the Winter Wassail at Stonewall Farm, Dec. 17, 5-8PM, $10 per person or by appointment at Silver Ranch in Jaffrey, NH.
Day Trip to Santa’s Magical Express: Looking to get out of town and take in the sights? Three hours away, in North Conway, New Hampshire, all well behaved dogs under 20 pounds are welcome to ride free on the scenic Conway Railroad. Dogs may join their human companions on a coach ride to enjoy the magic, 11-mile, 1.5 hour scenic trip, complete with a bag of milk and cookies, and a visit from Santa. More information available at conwayscenic.com or 603-356-5251.
