The Holidays are an important time to celebrate and acknowledge our loved ones, including our animal family and friends. Human children shouldn’t be the only ones made to mark this fleeting holiday season on the lap of a stranger promising treats. Nostalgia induced discomfort aside, Pet Photos hold a mutually beneficially niche, supporting important local animal organizations and leaving you with a ready-made Christmas card or center-stage fridge magnet.

The holidays are also an important time for gifting to animals less fortunate. So, after filling Fido’s stocking, leave some extra aside for the important food drives and shelter collections that are happening this season.

