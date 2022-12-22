Reindeer, also known as caribou, if found wild in North America, are a species of deer, Rangifer tarandus, that occupy the northern regions of the globe. People have been herding these creatures across tundras and taigas for at least a couple thousand years. Relative to their size, they have the heaviest antlers of any deer species and they are famously friendly with ol’ Saint Nick. Who else could pull Santa’s sleigh? Whether or not the last claim can be proven, Reindeer are majestic and wonderful creatures whose majesty recalls the snow-crested beauty of the holidays. While typically residing farther north than even the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont’s Orleans County, three female Reindeer can be found at The Vermont Reindeer Farm in Orleans, Vermont.

13 years ago Pauline and John Broe acquired their first reindeer. “We got a little baby reindeer, Prancer. So now she is 13 years old, we got her when she was 3 months old. “While plans to breed more reindeer never came to fruition, they got a couple more female reindeer, Dasher and Cupid, making a total of three reindeer on the farm. “There are only three in the state of Vermont,” Pauline punctuates.

