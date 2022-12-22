Reindeer, also known as caribou, if found wild in North America, are a species of deer, Rangifer tarandus, that occupy the northern regions of the globe. People have been herding these creatures across tundras and taigas for at least a couple thousand years. Relative to their size, they have the heaviest antlers of any deer species and they are famously friendly with ol’ Saint Nick. Who else could pull Santa’s sleigh? Whether or not the last claim can be proven, Reindeer are majestic and wonderful creatures whose majesty recalls the snow-crested beauty of the holidays. While typically residing farther north than even the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont’s Orleans County, three female Reindeer can be found at The Vermont Reindeer Farm in Orleans, Vermont.
13 years ago Pauline and John Broe acquired their first reindeer. “We got a little baby reindeer, Prancer. So now she is 13 years old, we got her when she was 3 months old. “While plans to breed more reindeer never came to fruition, they got a couple more female reindeer, Dasher and Cupid, making a total of three reindeer on the farm. “There are only three in the state of Vermont,” Pauline punctuates.
Initially they thought booking the reindeer out for other events would be the way to go, “We used to always take the reindeer out for events. We thought when we first got them that’s what we needed to do, was take them out for events. When Covid hit we thought ‘maybe we can get people to come here.’ With all the state guidance we were able to do it on a small scale. We got through Covid all right and made enough money to feed the animals.” This season has shown them that having people come to the farm is more lucrative than traveling to events, which is a model they will be moving more toward going forward.
This time of year is certainly their busiest. Currently their biggest obstacle is parking. “We don’t have a ton of parking. Right now, we can park out in the horse pasture. We get a lot of heavy snow and you can’t really plow out there. So, we limit it to 25 people an hour.” During the holidays that’s a limit they blow past. “I can’t keep enough spots open…. We’re booked pretty solid every spot we open up. A lot of people follow our Facebook page.” Not content to simply show the reindeer, the farm’s website boasts about their ‘Reindeer School.’ “When those people come, they’re going to listen to Reindeer school.” Pauline, a thirty-year veteran of Derby Elementary, works as a paraeducator and a substitute, is a teacher at heart. “When people book to come here for a visit we don’t like to just say ‘here look at these pretty Reindeer’.” “What I like to do is talk about Reindeer, and do an educational piece, so people are learning about Reindeer… I guarantee that everyone who comes to Reindeer school learns something.”
A visit includes a stop through the reindeer pavilion with a roaring fire, free hot cocoa, and games. In addition to the reindeer, there is another barn full of rescue animals that people can visit with “the ponies, and goats, and peacocks, and ducks, and bunnies and all of them.” Plus a lodge and the giftshop, a visit to The Vermont Reindeer Farm can take about an hour and a half. While Dancer, Prancer, and Cupid might not be the reindeer that pull the man-in-red’s sleigh on his yearly mission of toy dispensary, they are sure to bring holiday cheer and a sense of natural wonder to all those who encounter them. As sure as you are to learn something at reindeer school about these fascinating animals, like that every year a reindeer sheds its antlers and grows back bigger, protected by a fuzzy sheath which aids in their development, known as velvet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.