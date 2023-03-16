Old Dog New Clip

There really is nothing quite like a spa day to make yourself feel fresh and ready to take on the next step of life. The same can be said for your pet! Every now and again, those little fur balls on our dog can start to make them look a little haggard and in need of a cleaning up, which is when you call up your favorite pet groomer and set the appointment.

A few hours (and couple bucks) later and Fluffy looks like a fresh puppy again!


