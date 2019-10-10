If you’re finding it takes longer to book an appointment with your veterinarian – or if you’re having trouble finding a vet who even takes new clients – you’re not alone. Just five years ago, there were plenty of veterinary professionals, but today, nearly every state in the U.S. is facing a vet shortage.
What’s Causing the Problem?
One cause is the economy. It has recovered enough so that more people can now afford an animal companion. In fact, 68 percent of all U.S. households had pets in 2018, compared with just 50 percent in 1988.
Another reason is that pets are increasingly treated as part of the family. In 2018, pet owners spent a record-breaking $72.56 billion on their animals, which is 4 percent higher than in 2017 – and 25 percent of that total goes to veterinary care.
Yet another reason is generational changes. Baby boomers got married, bought a house, had kids and then got a pet – whereas millennials get a pet before they have a partner, kids or house. (In fact, millennials are actually today’s largest pet-owning demographic.) In addition, the baby boomer generation of veterinarians – who put in long hours on the job – are retiring, while younger vets joining the workforce often prefer to work fewer hours.
Last but not least, pets are living longer, so more care is needed over their lifetimes. Between 2002 and 2016, the average life expectancy for dogs rose from 10.5 to 11.8 years, and cats’ life expectancy increased from 11.0 to 12.9 years. And owners are increasingly willing to extend their pets’ lives through diagnostic and treatment advances that only veterinarians can provide.
All of which adds up to too few vets nationwide.
What Can be Done?
The solution is simple: Encourage people to become veterinarians and help them pay for the cost of their education. That’s why Monadnock Humane Society (MHS) has established the Margaret D. Bell Scholarship. To qualify, a student must be from the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire, be pursuing either an associate’s degree as a Veterinary Assistant or a doctorate of veterinary medicine and must intend to practice or be employed in the Monadnock Region after graduation.
In 2019, MHS awarded funding to three local students: Cheyenne Elliott, enrolled in the University of New Hampshire’s Animal Science Pre-Veterinary program; Molly Harvey, studying in the University of New Hampshire’s Veterinary Technology program; and Julia Peters, who is enrolled in the University of Massachusetts’ Amherst Animal Science Pre-Veterinary program.
How You Can Help
We invite you to partner with MHS in solving this nationwide crisis by earmarking donations to the Margaret D. Bell Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate to the fund online, just add a note to your gift saying you’d like it to support the Bell Fund. If you mail a check or stop by with a donation, just attach a short note letting us know that your gift is to help the Bell Fund.
What Happens When You Give to the Bell Fund?
The Bell Fund was established in October of 1988 in memory of Margaret “Peggy” Bell, who was a lifelong advocate for animals. Peggy was devoted to her own animals and to helping improve the lives of animals in her community, and served on the MHS board of directors for many years.
MHS puts 100 percent of your gift into the scholarship fund, to be passed on to students. Recipients are decided by a review committee that in 2019 included MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, MHS board vice chair Susan Peterson, MHS board member Robert Schaumann and local veterinarian Dr. Kathy Reilly of Park Place Veterinary Hospital in Swanzey. The committee awarded $2,500 to three scholarship winners in 2019.
With your help, MHS will continue to support veterinary students, until the happy day comes when there are enough vets to give all companion animals the top-notch medical care they need, when they need it.
Monadnock Humane Society is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the Monadnock Region, which includes 44 communities. MHS cares for an average of 1,400 animals each year with a staff of 28 and the help of more than 300 volunteers. Its mission is to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals. MHS receives no state or federal funding, and is not affiliated with any other agency or organization such as HSUS or ASPCA. It is supported primarily by the generosity of those in our community. For more information, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org. To get the latest news, follow along on Facebook and Twitter.