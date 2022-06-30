For more than 3 months, I have observed a family of Northern Saw Whet Owls from mating to raising their fledglings to departure in the forest. (From February 24 – June 2, 2022.)
One of our smallest northern owls, smaller than a Screech Owl, and about the size and weight of a Robin. Adults average about 8” in height. Back on a cold, winter night on February 24th, 2022, I heard the first toots of a male seeking a mate. By March 4th, I observed the female first poking her head out of a nest box in our backyard. These Owls are reddish brown birds with a whitish “V” facial disk and their head has white spots around the eye discs. Their eyes are yellow. The young are a much darker uniform brown, with a buffy breast and a pronounced white “V” over their yellow eyes.Normally, there is a clutch of 3-7 chalky white eggs, most commonly 5-6, but we arrive at this average as the nest box was well sealed and any disturbance at this early date might send the pair of adults seeking another location. The largest clutch of 9 eggs was found in British Columbia where there must have been a healthy number of mice in the area.
Eggs are laid at 2-day intervals so with 5 young, there can be 10 days between ages. Eggs hatch at 27 days, so a clutch of 5 will be 27-37 days. Owlets fledge at 30 days.
The male provides the food for the female every night during incubation and brooding of young. Temperatures dropped to near 0 degrees on some March nights. The females pick meat from the dead mice to feed the young. The female will eventually leave the nest a couple weeks before the fledglings depart as the nest gets too crowded and by now the older young in the clutch are now able to feed their younger siblings with mice and voles provided by the male.
The female is scrupulously neat, cleaning up all fecal matter and pellets from the nest. Cleaned nest boxes may be used in successive years but not by the same bird. If not cleaned, the bird box may not be used for 2 years.
Fledgling success is estimated at 56% with a number of predators in the area such as Goshawks, Coopers Hawk, Barred owls, and Great-Horned owls, as well as foxes, coyotes and fishers. When the owlets fledge, they jump out of the nest hole, land on the ground and claw their way up the tree to safety where they will join the rest of the family including the parents. They will remain with the parents in the forest a few more weeks until they are able to fend for themselves.
The pictures from the nest here in Dublin, NH are of the female and her owlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.