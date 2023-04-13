Mutts Gone Nuts Brings a Comedy Dog Spectacular to the Colonial Theatre
Eric Forberger

If you’re on the hunt for some fresh excitement after the holiday weekend, perhaps checking out some Guinness World Record Champions will do the trick? There are a few of them performing in Keene this week, and they’d probably prefer to be tipped in Milk-Bones and tennis balls. “Feather is the highest jumping dog and Geronimo has the most double Dutch skips with a jump rope,” says Joan Houghton, co-founder of the “comedy dog spectacular” Mutts Gone Nuts, of her record-holding co-stars. Feather and Geronimo will be joined on stage by seven of their fellow four-legged performers (and four human ones) when the family-friendly act comes to the Colonial Theatre on April 16.

Joan and her husband/comedy partner, Scott Houghton, had been performing together for 20 years before they welcomed any canines into their inner circle. The duo’s comedy variety act “involved a slack rope routine and a couple 6-foot-tall unicycles,” Joan says. “We spent a lot of time performing all over Europe as well as in Australia, Chile and Japan.” They came back to the states to be the opening act at country music singer Lee Greenwood’s theater in Tennessee, then moved on to Dolly Parton’s Stampede & Dinner Show in Branson, Missouri. It was there that the idea for Mutts Gone Nuts started to form. “We knew we couldn’t do our act forever. The stunts and pratfalls were already taking a toll,” Joan says. They saw how much the audience loved the animals, including a “really funny dog act” with a human performer who Joan estimates was in his sixties.

