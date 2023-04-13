Mutts Gone Nuts Brings a Comedy Dog Spectacular to the Colonial Theatre

If you’re on the hunt for some fresh excitement after the holiday weekend, perhaps checking out some Guinness World Record Champions will do the trick? There are a few of them performing in Keene this week, and they’d probably prefer to be tipped in Milk-Bones and tennis balls. “Feather is the highest jumping dog and Geronimo has the most double Dutch skips with a jump rope,” says Joan Houghton, co-founder of the “comedy dog spectacular” Mutts Gone Nuts, of her record-holding co-stars. Feather and Geronimo will be joined on stage by seven of their fellow four-legged performers (and four human ones) when the family-friendly act comes to the Colonial Theatre on April 16.
Joan and her husband/comedy partner, Scott Houghton, had been performing together for 20 years before they welcomed any canines into their inner circle. The duo’s comedy variety act “involved a slack rope routine and a couple 6-foot-tall unicycles,” Joan says. “We spent a lot of time performing all over Europe as well as in Australia, Chile and Japan.” They came back to the states to be the opening act at country music singer Lee Greenwood’s theater in Tennessee, then moved on to Dolly Parton’s Stampede & Dinner Show in Branson, Missouri. It was there that the idea for Mutts Gone Nuts started to form. “We knew we couldn’t do our act forever. The stunts and pratfalls were already taking a toll,” Joan says. They saw how much the audience loved the animals, including a “really funny dog act” with a human performer who Joan estimates was in his sixties.
Around the same time the Houghtons were trying to decide what was next, they fostered a dog from a local shelter where Jean was volunteering. “He was really smart and super cute, so we decided to learn to train him and put him in our show,” she recalls. “My husband would ask Chico to do things and Chico would refuse but then I would ask him to do the same thing and he would do it for me. The audience loved it.”
Chico passed away last year at the ripe old age of 18, but the Mutts Gone Nuts team has continued to grow. Each show features “eight or nine dogs, depending on the stage size,” Joan says, and all of them live with the Houghtons, even after retirement. (“They have about three acres of fenced yard to run on,” Joan explains, of the living situation. “They have couch privileges and some even sleep in our bed!”) The dogs were all adopted from shelters or rescues, sometimes in situations when a person has adopted a working dog and realizes the pet isn’t happy to “lay on the couch for nine hours every day while [the owner] is at work,” Joan says. The Mutts Gone Nuts trainers use a positive, force-free style of training to figure out what types of activities the dogs enjoy doing and reward them with toys and treats to reinforce those behaviors. According to the show’s press release, “[The trainers] look for the dog’s natural talents by getting to know their individual personalities.”
It’s this individualized training that makes the show – which, based on the promo video, includes lots of canine dancing, leaping, Frisbee catching, hoop jumping, and even some tightrope walking that harkens back to the Houghton’s early days – a blast for everyone, including the pups. When asked what audiences are usually most surprised by, Joan says, “That the dogs look like they are having so much fun. We hear that a lot.”
Mutts Gone Nuts will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on April 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for kids aged 12 and under. You can buy tickets at thecolonial.org.
