Meet Nicholi… One of 70 Cats Rescued in Claremont

Meet two-month-old Nicholi - also known as #66. He is one of 73 animals that Monadnock Humane Society assisted in retrieving from a single Claremont home in December 2022. Out of the 73 animals, 70 of them were cats and kittens. Many had respiratory infections stemming from the conditions in the house. Imagine being less than four weeks old, struggling to breath, and having to compete against so many others to eat?

Monadnock Humane Society plays a vital role in saving and protecting animals from cruelty and neglect. We work tirelessly to rescue at-risk animals, like Nicholi and his 72 furry brothers and sisters, and provide them with the care and attention they need to recover and find new homes.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.