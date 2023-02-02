Meet Nicholi… One of 70 Cats Rescued in Claremont

Meet two-month-old Nicholi - also known as #66. He is one of 73 animals that Monadnock Humane Society assisted in retrieving from a single Claremont home in December 2022. Out of the 73 animals, 70 of them were cats and kittens. Many had respiratory infections stemming from the conditions in the house. Imagine being less than four weeks old, struggling to breath, and having to compete against so many others to eat?
Monadnock Humane Society plays a vital role in saving and protecting animals from cruelty and neglect. We work tirelessly to rescue at-risk animals, like Nicholi and his 72 furry brothers and sisters, and provide them with the care and attention they need to recover and find new homes.
Animals that are victims of cruelty and neglect often arrive at our doors in poor physical condition. They may be malnourished, injured, or suffering from untreated medical conditions. MHS always provides these animals with the necessary medical care, including vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and other treatments wherever necessary. We also provide them with food, water, and a safe, comfortable environment where they can begin to heal and put their trauma behind.
In addition to providing immediate care, MHS also works to address the underlying issues that led to the animal’s neglect or cruelty. We try to provide education and resources to pet owners, or work with law enforcement to prosecute those who have been cruel to animals.
Thank’s to Nicholi’s previous owners willingness to work with us, no charges were necessary as they surrendered the majority of the 73 animals over to us for adoption. Many kindhearted individuals find themselves overwhelmed when they simply try to help animals in need. Luckily for this family, MHS has a rescue program that works to help animals and the people who care about them. Our vital programs not only help to save the lives of animals in need, but they also help to control the population of stray and unwanted animals in New Hampshire.
By investing in a fulltime Humane Agent - one of only four such positions in all of New Hampshire - we are dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals and promoting their welfare. Besides our Animal Cruelty and Field Services department, MHS offers a wide range of programs and services, including pet adoption, spay and neuter services, humane education, and more. The work we do is making a real difference in the lives of at-risk animals, by providing them with the care and attention they need to recover, as well as addressing the underlying issues that led to their neglect or cruelty. Monadnock Humane Society is working to create a better world for animals like Nicholi.
